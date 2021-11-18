Itaú sees lower GDP, higher inflation and the end of the Selic high cycle in March

SAO PAULO – Itaú has revised downwards its growth forecast for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year from 5% to 4.7%, while maintaining the expectation of a 0.5% retraction for 2022.

The recent declines in industrial and retail production suggest that economic activity is already shrinking in this second half, justifies Itaú.

According to the bank, industrial production began to decline in the second quarter of this year, amid supply restrictions caused in part by the scarcity of inputs and the reach of peak capacity in some segments.

“Demand for goods has also started to slow in recent months, led by falling retail sales in August and September – and we expect further declines in October and November,” he added.

For Itaú, the projection is for expansion of 0% of GDP, on a quarterly basis, between July and September, as well as between October and December.

“These estimates point to an expansion of 4.5% of GDP in 2021, but we estimate 4.7% based on the premise that the revision of the PNAD Continuous labor market data will provoke an upward revision of the GDP series of this year,” he wrote.

Decreasing contribution of industry and retail to GDP

GDP 2022

For 2022, Itaú maintains its projection of a 0.5% retraction of GDP, mainly due to the expectation of a contraction in aggregate demand in response to the increase in interest rates.

“Compared to our previous projection, it appears that the further increase in the base interest rate should offset possible positive factors such as continued fiscal expansion at the subnational level.

According to Itaú, the numbers for the 1st quarter of 2022 will benefit from “a solid punctual growth in agricultural GDP and the effect of a higher minimum wage on the purchasing power of families”.

“That said, we anticipate a contraction in GDP in the coming quarters,” he added.

Inflation and interest

For inflation, the institution’s analysts now see the IPCA accumulating an increase of 10.1% in the 12 months of this year, advancing compared to the old projection, which was 9%. In 2022, the IPCA should advance 5%, compared to a previous projection of 4.3%.

As for the interest rate, Itaú sees the cycle of hikes ending in the first quarter of 2022, with the Selic parked at 11.75%, after two increases of 1.5 percentage points in December and February; and an increase of 1 percentage point in March. The latest projection was that the lock would come at 11.25%.

“Although there has not been a significant deterioration in the fiscal scenario since the last meeting, inflationary pressure remains intense and widespread, contaminating inflation expectations and the projections of the Central Bank itself, justifying a higher terminal rate”, he highlighted.

Finally, Itaú highlighted that the maintenance of the Selic rate of increase at a significantly contractionary level will help in the disinflation process, even if not to the point of ensuring the convergence of inflation to the target in 2022.

