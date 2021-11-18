“It’s a setback”, says president of Galo about the end of Mineiro in a single game

Atlético does not agree with the fact that the 2022 Minas Gerais Championship final will be played in a single game. The decision was taken this Tuesday (16), at the meeting of the Technical Council of the Football Federation of Minas Gerais (FMF), held in Mineirão. Galo is the current champion, his vote had more weight and, according to the Super.FC informed on Tuesday, he was not favorable to the decision in just one match. This issue can still generate other situations, such as the club choosing not to use the holders in part of the State.

“The noble part of the championship is the two matches of the final and they managed to reduce it to just one match”, criticized president Sérgio Coelho to the Super.FC. “It’s a setback. Incomprehensible”, he added. The manager stressed the importance of decisive games and everything that involves the final matches. In his opinion, it was better to take a game out of the early stages of the tournament.

Based on this dissatisfaction, the president of Alvinegro was decisive in relation to using maximum strength in the first phase of the Minas Gerais Championship. “Placing our main team to play the qualifying phase is meaningless,” he said. Therefore, at the moment, there is the possibility that Galo will field a reserve team in the first 11 games of the competition or even use players from the base of the club.

Sérgio also disagreed with the day the meeting was scheduled, on Tuesday, when Atlético were in Curitiba, for the duel against Athletico-PR. The club was represented by the legal director, Luiz Fernando Pimenta Ribeiro, and João Paulo Silveira, representative of the technical department of Alvinegro. The athletic president was in the capital of Paraná. The official said that he was the only club to vote against the decision to have the final in a single game.

Dates

The competition will start on the 26th of January, a Wednesday. The semifinals are scheduled for the 27th and 30th of March. And the final, in a single game, on April 3rd. The current information, released this Tuesday (16) by the Super.FC, is that the final should be played at Mineirão, with only the home team’s command and supporters, since, at this time, Belo Horizonte does not allow shared support. The home team will be the team with the best campaign in the competition. Another decision already confirmed is that, as happened in recent seasons, the semifinals and final will have VAR.

Other side

O Super.FC contacted the Football Federation of Minas Gerais (FMF) to find out the entity’s opinion on the criticisms made by the president of Atlético. Until the closing of this article, the FMF, through its press office, informed that it still had no position on the issue. The space remains open for the FMF’s return.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.