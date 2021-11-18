Jacob Chansley is sentenced to 41 months in prison for trespassing on the US Capitol

American Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman”, was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the invasion of the US Capitol.

The Justice Department has asked Chansley to receive a harsh sentence for setting an example among the Jan. 6 protesters. Prosecutors have branded Chansley a symbol of a barbaric mob.

Since then, Chansley has gained fame as the “QAnon Shaman”, a figure known on social media for widely shared photos that captured him wearing face paint and a headdress on the premises of the US Congress.

Judge Royce Lamberth has held Chansley since his arrest, despite his multiple attempts to secure his provisional release.

Other judges will likely see Lamberth’s sentence as possible jurisprudence, as Chansley is one of the first felony defendants among more than 660 Capitol riot cases to receive a punishment.

Photos of Chansley on Capitol Hill went viral due to his bizarre appearance as he led others through Congress, yelling into a megaphone. As one of the first 30 protesters in the building, he walked to the Senate platform, hastily vacated by then Vice President Mike Pence, and left a note that read: “It’s just a matter of time. Justice is coming!”, according to his confession documents.

Chansley will be credited for his time behind bars. He will also have to pay $2,000 (about R$11,000) for damage to the Capitol building during the riot and will serve three years of supervised release at the end of his prison term.

“He made himself the image of the mutiny”

Chansley also carried an American flag on a pole with a spear, which prosecutors characterized as a weapon.

Lamberth only asked a few questions—about Chansley leaving Pence a note and whether he knew of other threats to Pence’s life from the crowd, and about his choices that day.

“He made himself the image of the riot, didn’t he?” Lamberth told Chansley’s defense attorney. “For better or for worse, he made himself the image of this event.”

Prosecutor Kimberly Paschall used several videos to show Chansley’s entrance into the Capitol Building and the Senate Chamber, screaming along with the crowd. “This is not peaceful.”