Jair Ventura “promises” a day off after Juventude win with a goal in a rehearsed move | youth

This Wednesday, Juventude won its third consecutive victory in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. At Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, the club faced Fluminense and won 1-0. The positive result took the team, from coach Jair Ventura, out of the relegation zone.

In a duel with good chances for both sides, the decisive move in favor of the home team came after a short corner kick. On the occasion, Jadson launched into the area, Dawhan anchored and defender Vitor Mendes headed into the net.

At the press conference after the duel, coach Jair Ventura confessed that the move had been practiced in recent weeks and celebrated that it was done with perfection by the athletes.

– It was a rehearsed move. We had made others in other games, but we hadn’t scored a goal. I joke with my athletes that, when we make a goal for a rehearsed move, they get a day off. I owe them this day off. And it comes within that importance of all phases of the game – analyzed the commander.

With the victory conquered against Fluminense, Jair Ventura collects a great sequence as coach of Juventude. Since their arrival, the club has played five matches, with three wins and two draws.

In addition, in all matches, Alviverde proved to be superior to the opponent, even in the draws against Bahia and Ceará, which ends up bringing even more hope for the fans to believe in remaining in the elite of the Brazilian Nationals.

– There are five games in which we are playing well, but which did not always result in victory. We showed that we were on the right path and I’m happy we got this set, which is very difficult to get in a Serie A – said Jair.

Despite leaving the relegation zone, the coach maintains a posture of caution and says that the objective of remaining has not yet been achieved.

– Now, keep your feet on the ground, we know that we still haven’t achieved our goal. We left the relegation zone, but now it’s with a lot of struggle, determination and treating each game as a great final to achieve our goal at the end of the season – concluded the coach.

At the moment, Juventude occupies 15th place with 39 points. However, they could lose a position if Bahia beat Sport this Thursday, at the end of the round. Next Saturday, Alviverde will face Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, at 19:00.