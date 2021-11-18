JK Rowling Will Not Join Harry Potter Cast in Special 20 Years

The creator of the saga has become a controversial figure in recent years

Since when was the special announced Harry Potter – 20 Years of Magic: Back to Hogwarts, which promises to bring together the cast and crew of the films to celebrate the franchise’s anniversary, an absence was felt among the confirmed names: the author and creator J.K. Rowling.

The reunion, which debuts via HBO Max on New Year’s Day, will feature the series’ vast cast, including the trio Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, as well as the director of the first two films, Chris Columbus. However, Rowling, who played a decisive behind-the-scenes role in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will appear only through archival footage, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the reason for Rowling’s absence has not been revealed, the news comes amidst the image crisis she has been facing since taking a transphobic position on social media. In 2020, the writer published an essay that caused discomfort in the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as mocking the existence of transgender women on Twitter. To learn more about the case, click here.

Harry Potter – 20 Years of Magic: Back to Hogwarts promises to bring together most of the cast of the 8 films in the franchise. In addition to the main trio, the special will have the participation of Helena Bonham Carter (Belatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucio Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James Phelps and Oliver Phelps (Fred and Jorge Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), bonnie wright (Gina Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dino Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Ian Hart (Olivaras) and many others.

Emma Watson, who became known worldwide for playing Hermione Granger, honored the 20 years of The philosopher’s Stone on his Instagram profile, he thanked his fans for their support and invited everyone to watch the special, which debuts on HBO Max in January 1, 2022.

