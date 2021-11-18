Juliana Paes poses in a flashy orange bikini and wins praise

Recording the remake of wetland, Juliana Paes it became the subject of social media again, because of its beauty. At the time, the global appeared in unpublished photos in a colorful bikini, and showed fans that time passes, but her good shape doesn’t.

With her hair curled in the wind, the muse showed her belly flawless and defined, with her eyes closed beside a lot of sensuality. “Feel the power,” it said in the caption.

“Wow, what a muse, I loved these photos”, declared one young man. “Too perfect, think of a wonderful woman”, praised the second person. “I’m too passionate,” said one more.

tense moments

In conversation with the actress Thais Fersoza, Juliana Paes vented about his complicated days. According to her, her only time to cry and let her emotions out is in her shower.

“I have my bad days and, even when I have to go to work, I chose this one. The smile mask is the one that makes me most comfortable, it’s how I know how to move around, because I join the environments. It was never forced. I may be having a bad day, but my crying, my bad mood, it’s in my bathroom, crying in my shower alone. I don’t know how to put this out”, he began.

Then the cat said work this in therapy. “I’ve been working on this in therapy. Am I using it to defend myself or is it genuine? I think it’s genuine. I have a very good-humored family and we teach our children to find grace even where they don’t have it. Children who smile less their parents are also serious. I smile is harder to leave, to be gaping. There are times when I’m at the doctor’s office and, when I see it, I’m telling intimacy to a person I’ve never seen in my life”, he reflected.

In conclusion, the artist, who is a mother of two children, said that both see their sexiest work quite naturally. “Because it’s what they understand as normal, as the status quo. Little ones, they already saw their mother parading at Carnival, see the photo, with that mini bikini. So, since they were born, it’s very natural. I needed to be flexible when they started to have access to soap opera scenes”, he highlighted.

Beginning of everything

in conversation with Rafa Kalimann, Juliana she recalled her debut on TV Globo, and according to her, everything was very organic. At the time, she was in support of Workout.

“I started as a supporting cast in ‘Malhação’. I was going to college, I’m a publicist, actually, and on one of the vacations, I needed some change, some money to pay for college. I was already a model and I had a friend who said, ‘Come on Ju, you’re so used to cameras, you’re super cool.’ I took the test and passed, I spent the entire vacation recording”, he stated.

