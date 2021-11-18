Juventude beats Fluminense at Jaconi, leaves Z4 and complicates Grêmio’s life

Juventude beat Fluminense by 1-0, at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul, in a match valid for the 33rd round and left the relegation zone of Brasileirão. With the third victory in a row, Verdão da Serra advanced to 39 points, in 15th place, and further complicated Grêmio’s life, which is 18th, with 32.

Possession of the ball didn’t mean much in the first half. That’s because Fluminense created little despite dominating in this regard and only scared away Lucca’s submission. Douglas Friederich made a great save and palmed for a corner.

Juventude, on the other hand, was quite dangerous and could have gone into the break with a bigger advantage. On minute 17, in a rehearsed move, Dawhan moved inside the area and defender Vitor Mendes, with his head, opened the scoring.

After that, the home team still had other good opportunities, but ran into Marcos Felipe. In addition, the Fluminense goalkeeper made three saves in a single move.

Dissatisfied with the team’s presentation, Marcão returned to the second half with two changes: Abel Hernández and Cazares replacing John Kennedy and Caio Paulista. However, Juventude followed better and scared with shots from Jadson and Guilherme Castilho.

The fog gradually took over the stadium and, more used to it, Juventude continued to rule the game. At 17, Guilherme Castilho headed the post. Fluminense had a lot of difficulties to arrive in danger. In the final minutes, the carioca tricolor went out of their way in search of a draw and gave way to Juventude’s counterattack. In additions, Chico and Ricardinho stopped at Marcos Felipe.

Juventude has a difficult commitment on Saturday, against the leader Atlético-MG, at 7 pm, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte. On Sunday, Fluminense hosts América-MG, at 5 pm, at Maracanã, in Rio. The games are valid for the 34th round.





