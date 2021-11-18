Kamo’oalewa: The Strange Asteroid That Could Be a Piece of the Moon

November 17, 2021 Updated 6 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Kamo’oalewa means ‘oscillating celestial fragment’ in Hawaiian

For a few years, scientists have wondered what the origin of the asteroid Kamo’oalewa is.

It was discovered in 2016 and astronomers know that its orbit is relatively close to Earth.

Not much is known about him other than that. New research, however, has added clues to its mysterious origin: it could be a fragment of our own moon.

“It doesn’t have the characteristics we’d expect in a ‘normal’ asteroid,” says Benjamin Sharkey, a University of Arizona astronomer and lead author of a new study published in the scientific journal. nature.

“The material was possibly ejected from the Moon’s surface in a meteorite collision”, says Venezuelan researcher Juan Sánchez, who participated in the research.

Although obtaining samples from Kamo’oalewa to confirm this thesis may still take a few years, scientists have plenty of evidence that the hypothesis is correct.

Credit, NASA/JPL-Caltech Photo caption, The asteroid’s orbit relative to the Sun and relative to the Earth

A ‘quasi-satellite’

Kamo’oalewa (formerly known as 2016 HO3) was discovered in 2016 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope, which is located in Hawaii.

Scientists have given the celestial object a name in the Hawaiian language that translates to Portuguese as “oscillating celestial fragment”.

The asteroid is approximately 40 meters long and is technically considered a “quasi-satellite” on Earth.

“An Earth quasi-satellite is an object that is in a coorbital configuration with Earth. The object remains close to our planet while orbiting the Sun,” explains Sánchez.

Unlike the Moon, Kamo’oalewa does not orbit the Earth, but the Sun, on a path parallel to our planet.

Scientists have so far detected the existence of five quasi-satellites, but have managed to study virtually only Kamo’oalewa.

“It is easier to observe than other known quasi-satellites. Once a year, during the month of April, this object becomes bright enough to be observed with large Earth telescopes”, says Sánchez.

The others are less visible and could not be analyzed.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The team used the powerful telescope at Lowell Observatory in Arizona (USA)

a very special rock

By observing this asteroid, astronomers found it to be unusually red, an indication of the presence of metallic minerals.

“In simple terms, basically what we did was study how sunlight reflects off the surface of this object to try to determine what it’s made of. What we found is that the object is made of silicates (a class of minerals),” he says. Sanchez.

“And what caught our attention is that this appearance is more similar to the surface of our Moon than other near-Earth asteroids that have been studied,” continues the physicist.

Scientists also explain that the only known similar rock is a lunar sample brought in by the Apollo missions in the 1970s.

“This caught our attention. The fact that we observed this composition in a quasi-satellite on Earth, an object that orbits the Sun, very close to the Earth, makes us suspect that the object could have originated on the surface of the Moon” says Sánchez .

Other hypotheses hold that Kamo’oalewa could be part of the so-called near-Earth objects, or “Trojan asteroids”, which are not necessarily related to the Earth-Moon pair.

But the authors of the new study consider that the data obtained point more strongly to their hypothesis.

“We’re not 100% sure and we can’t rule out that the object was simply captured from the general population of near-Earth asteroids. The only way to know for sure is to sample the object,” says Sánchez.

This might not be that difficult. If China’s plans go ahead, this decade Beijing will launch a robotic mission that will visit Kamo’oalewa and a comet to bring in samples.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!