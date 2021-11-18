Kamo’oalewa: The Strange Asteroid That Could Be a Piece of the Moon

Illustration of Earth, Asteroid and Moon

Credit, Getty Images

Kamo’oalewa means ‘oscillating celestial fragment’ in Hawaiian

For a few years, scientists have wondered what the origin of the asteroid Kamo’oalewa is.

It was discovered in 2016 and astronomers know that its orbit is relatively close to Earth.

Not much is known about him other than that. New research, however, has added clues to its mysterious origin: it could be a fragment of our own moon.

“It doesn’t have the characteristics we’d expect in a ‘normal’ asteroid,” says Benjamin Sharkey, a University of Arizona astronomer and lead author of a new study published in the scientific journal. nature.