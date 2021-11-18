Kannemann runs to save a goal in stoppage time and goes viral in Grêmio’s victory; see the bid | Guild

Grêmio’s victory over Bragantino came with no goals conceded. Much to Walter Kannemann. The defender returned to act even in the sacrifice and, with the game already defined, ran to avoid the rival’s goal with a cart. The Argentine’s stance went viral among Grêmio fans on social media.

The move came 45 minutes into the second half, when Tricolor was already winning by 3-0. Even so, Kannemann took off running after Alerrandro touched Brenno’s exit and threw himself on the ball to avoid the conceded goal. The ball still touched the crossbar and did not enter (review the video above).

The dedication of the defender, who has been living with pain in the hip region and must undergo surgery at the end of the season, enchanted fans on social networks, who reinforced their idolatry for the performances and titles won in recent years. Coach Vagner Mancini also surrendered:

– He adds a lot. It has a lot of leadership, physical imposition, intimidates the opponent in a way. It’s important when the team has to assert itself. Other athletes look back and see Geromel and Kannemann, there’s a respect. He has a very heavy weight. The leadership ends up strengthening everyone, throughout the week, we have at the base of the conversation trying to get as much right as possible.

More from the Guild

+ Jhonata Robert is surprised and becomes the subject of the meeting

1 of 1 Kannemann in Grêmio’s victory over Bragantino — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Kannemann in Grêmio’s victory over Bragantino — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

Kannemann’s training routine has been different from his teammates, with a more constant presence in physiotherapy and at the gym for muscle strengthening than on the field. There is also an open line, according to the coach, for the defender to report when he is unable to be on the field, as happened after the warm-up for the defeat by América-MG.