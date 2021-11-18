Keke is injured and must say goodbye to Cruzeiro with 65 minutes played

Keke suffered a bone edema in his right foot and will be out of the next two Cruzeiro matches this season. He will not take the field against Sampaio Corrêa, at Castelão, in São Luís (MA), and will not take the field to face Náutico, at Mineirão, on Sunday (28), for the last round of Serie B.

On loan from Tombense until the end of 2021, the 26-year-old striker played just four games for the team, all in reserve status. He had 65 minutes for the team and was only on the field under the command of Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

The athlete must return to the Tombense team starting next season. He is not in the coaching committee’s plans for 2022 and, therefore, must say goodbye to the club at the end of this year.

The farewell of Keke do Cruzeiro takes just 65 minutes on the four lines. The player played for 17 minutes on his debut, against Guarani, for the 27th round of Serie B. Later, he was on the field for 35 minutes against Coritiba, for the 29th round. He played 11 minutes against Botafogo (30th round) and only spent two minutes against Vila Nova (33rd round).

In the games against Avaí (31st round) and Remo (32nd round), Keke was on the bench and didn’t even act. The forward was considered a reserve of the team commanded by Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

