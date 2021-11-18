Kimmich is prevented from splitting concentration at Bayern Munich because he is not vaccinated

Joshua Kimmich, super-championed midfielder for Bayern Munich and the German national team, is not vaccinated against COVID and therefore is isolated from other players

The current restrictions by the German government to contain the advance of a new wave of COVID in the country have hit the nails Joshua Kimmich, one of the stars of Bayern Munchen.

That’s because the midfielder, who has not yet been vaccinated of his own volition, can no longer share the concentration with the other players of the club.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

By the rules applied in recent weeks in Munich, unvaccinated people are prevented from entering hotels and restaurants, as well as other closed places.

Kimmich, even, did not even participate in the training this Wednesday (17). Without going into details, Bayern just announced that the player was out “to solve personal problems”.

But, regardless of the official version, it is certain that Kimmich will have some restrictions until he is vaccinated. And this can affect the planning of the current champion of Bundesliga. Recently, to justify her refusal to be vaccinated, Kimmich stated that he does not feel confident.

“I have concerns about the lack of long-term studies. I know, of course, my responsibility. I follow hygiene protocols and get tested every two or three days, but I think that each one must make the decision for themselves [de tomar ou não a vacina]”, said the player, who, in March 2020, created a philanthropic foundation to help people suffering from the effects of the pandemic around the world.

If shirt 6 becomes a problem for the coaching staff, the club counted on the rounds of Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry, who completed their quarantine. Eric Choupo-Mouting, serving the Cameroon national team, remains out.

Bayern are the isolated leader of the Bundesliga, with 28 points from 11 matches, and are starting well to keep the title they have not lost for nine straight seasons.