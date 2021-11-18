Kingston KC3000 SSDs with speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s arrive in Brazil

Kingston promises high performance, endurance and speed

THE Kingston has launched its new line of NVMe SSDs KC3000, its first PCI Express 4.0 model – and all models are already available in Brazil. Among its biggest highlights is the reading and writing speed that the component can achieve: 7,000MB/s.

The new KC3000 can be found in models with 512GB up to 4TB. Kingston says these are SSDs that will delight enthusiasts looking for hardware with the best speed available. The company still promises a “new experience in terms of performance” thanks to the NVM2 Gen 4×4 controller and high density NAND 3D TLC memories. It is also equipped with a graphene and aluminum heat sink to ensure good operating temperatures.

Both models with 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacity, generally the most sought after especially for setup gamers, can deliver sequential read rates of 7000MB/s through PCIe 4.0. 1TB SSD write rates are 6000MB /s, while the 512GB model delivers write speeds of up to 3900 MB/s.



Regarding sequential read and write, the most powerful models of the KC3000 feature up to 1 million IOPS (input/output operations per second), while the more modest ones range from 450,000 to 900,000 IOPS.

“With the rise of data-intensive applications, consumers increasingly need high-performance solutions with high storage capacities. By utilizing next-generation PCIe 4.0 technology, with the KC3000 we can provide fast, reliable storage to meet the needs of a wide range of customers in the market.” – Paulo Vizaco, Executive Director of Kingston Brazil

Kingston KC3000 M.2 NVMe SSDs are now available at the Kingston Store in Brazil in 512GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities. The slower SDD costs R$1,745, while the 4TB one appears at around R$16,420. The 1TB and 2TB models cost R$2,838 and R$6,393, respectively.

Via: Net Workshop