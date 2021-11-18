Klebber Toledo defends Camila Queiroz: “We are not objects”

Klebber Toledo showed support for Camila Queiroz after the version battle fought with Globo to explain the actress’ departure from Verdades Secretas 2. The actor comforted his wife with a comment in a publication in which Angel’s interpreter denies having been fired by the network From Rio.

“Congratulations on your courage to show that we artists are not objects”, defended Klebber, who completed with a declaration: “I love you!”.

understand the case

This Wednesday afternoon (11/17), the news of the resignation of Camila Queiroz from Verdades Secretas 2 caught netizens by surprise. In a note sent to the press, the channel stated that the actress wanted to dictate the direction of her character, Angel, and made unreasonable demands to complete the recordings of the work. On the other hand, Camila denied the accusations and said that she was being punished by Globo for having “exchanged” the company for the streaming platform Netflix.

