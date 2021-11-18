Klebber Toledo on Camila Queiroz’ departure: “we artists are not objects”

The actor Klebber Toledo, husband of Camila Queiroz, commented the sudden departure of the actress from Verdades Secretas 2, a soap opera in which she played angel, the protagonist of the plot of Walcyr Executioner. Toledo’s demonstration took place through social media.

After the publication of an official statement from the actress, Klebber left a comment congratulating his partner for her attitude: “Congratulations on your courage in showing that we artists are not objects“, wrote the actor who is also Camila’s manager. “Love you“, he completed.

Announcement by Camila Queiroz

In the statement, Camila denies the version that she was fired from the network. “His contract was concluded on November 10, 2021 and was not renewed within the deadline for the completion of recordings of Secret Truths 2”, he stated in a note.

The text also states that the synopsis that Camila received when accepting the invitation was different from the directions that the plot took with the beginning of the recordings. “Even so, the actress continued recording confident that the plot content would be forwarded to the original ending that had been agreed upon from the beginning, as the company and its employees had promised the actress at all times,” he continued. The note says that a director of the house even sent a pre-contract expressing interest in keeping Queiroz in the third season.

Camila would have been taken by surprise upon receiving the last scenes of the soap opera and realized that the plot’s directions were changed.

“The actress understands that these latest events make it clear that the company tried to punish it exclusively for having taken the unilateral decision to readjust the format of its contract with TV Globo in the past, this decision did not come from the company, as was disclosed at the time”.

The note also emphasizes that Camila continues to fulfill her professional commitments and has never refused to record. “He tried, persistently, to overcome the adversities with the company by mutual agreement, which unfortunately was not possible.” Queiroz thanked “Angel” fans and lamented “the channel’s unilateral decision to abruptly interrupt the story built so far”.