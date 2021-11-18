‘La Casa de Papel 5’: Netflix releases behind-the-scenes video with possible return from Tokyo – E-mails

Scene from the series ‘La Casa de Papel’. Photo: Tamara Arranz Ramos/Netflix

THE Netflix released this Wednesday, 17, a behind-the-scenes video of La Casa de Papel 5. The final installment of the series’ final season premieres on streaming on December 3rd.

On video, Hovik Keuchkerian, who plays Bogotá, promises all possible feelings in the new episodes: ”Intensity, emotion, love. All this together”.

Alvaro Death, the Professor, says that Part 5 of the series is “absolutely full of tension”, while Rodrigo de la Serna, interpreter from Palermo, guarantees that something very powerful that “will not disappoint the fans” is about to happen.

The big surprise was left to the end. When asked how you would like to return to the plot, Ursula Corberó (Tokyo) replied that he wants to return with a lot of dancing. To fan anxiety, Netflix showed previously unseen scenes of Tokyo and other criminals partying, following the actress’ wishes.

For the last five episodes, Tokyo is dead. The enemy is still lurking in Spain’s Central Bank, wounded but as dangerous as ever. The time has come to face the biggest challenge so far. The gang plots a daring plan to extract the gold without anyone noticing. To make matters worse, the Professor makes the biggest mistake of his life.