Laboratory hamburger? JBS to build factory to provide commercial scale | Business

The lab steak may still look futuristic, but JBS has found a viable technology to produce hamburgers, kebabs and other foods prepared from cell cultivation. After digging through the state of development of technologies over the past three years, the company has just announced the acquisition of control of Spanish BioTech Foods.

The M&A is part of a comprehensive JBS plan to lead the cultured meat industry, a technology that has not yet reached commercial scale but has already attracted the capital of such personalities as Bill Gates, Richard Branson and Leonardo DiCaprio, such is the appetite for alternatives to animal sacrifice — and, of course, for a substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

The largest global beef industry and owner of an annual turnover of US$ 65 billion, JBS set aside US$ 100 million — the equivalent of R$ 550 million — to consolidate itself as a major player in meat grown from cells.

A portion of that amount will be disbursed to take a majority stake in BioTech Foods, but the package also includes $41 million to build a factory in Spain. The resources also include the creation of an R&D center dedicated to the subject in Brazil.

“When we enter a business, it is to have a leadership position”, emphasized the global CEO of JBS, Gilberto Tomazoni, to Pipeline.

Cell-grown hamburger factory to open in 2024

Unlike other startups that started the development of cultured meats seeking to reach the perfect steak, which is more complex because of the difficulty of emulating muscle fiber, BioTech Foods started with disaggregated protein (changing in giblets, the startup created a product similar to ground beef).

From broken meat, it is much easier to produce items such as hamburgers, kebabs, meatballs and sausages. Eduardo Noronha, the executive responsible for the innovation area at JBS, has already tasted the BioTech Foods hamburger and has no regrets. “It’s exactly the same thing as a beef hamburger.”

The validation of BioTech Foods’ technology — the cell tissue is obtained with a biopsy and then cultivated — gave JBS confidence not only to take control of the business, but also to start building a factory on a commercial scale in 2022. development of the technology, the startup received funding from the European Commission and the Spanish government.

The unit will be built in the Basque Country, an autonomous community in Spain where the BioTech Foods pilot plant is based. The factory will have the capacity to produce 1 thousand tons per year. In tests, the startup produces only 1 ton per year.

A crucial challenge in making the product palatable is price. Currently, a kilogram of a product like this doesn’t cost less than $600, but the technology is developing rapidly and JBS executives are confident in a solution of scale.

“Look what happened with the chips. It was absurd and today they cost little”, says Noronha. In fact, there has already been a drastic price reduction since lab meat began to be tested. Ten years ago, a hamburger like that was worth $280,000.

BioTech Foods Laboratory Meatballs

By taking control of BioTech Foods, JBS takes a different step from competitors such as the American Cargill and Tyson and the Brazilian BRF, which made minority contributions. The owner of Sadia, for example, invested US$ 2.5 million in the series B round of Aleph, an Israeli startup that raised US$ 105 million and has been working to develop, then yes, a steak — if the partnership reaches a commercial product viable, the Brazilian company plans to build a factory in 2024.

“Instead of being an investor, our option was to be a producer. We acquired everything, including patents. The technicians who developed it remain with us and are now partners in the business”, says Tomazoni.

In Spain, the BioTech Foods team will continue to lead the business. The startup was founded in 2017 by two Spaniards: CTO Mercedes Vila Juárez, a specialist in the physics of materials for biomedicine who has already won a UNESCO prize in the Women in Science program; and CEO Iñigo Charola, experienced in the commercial area.