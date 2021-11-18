Monique Mello – 12:46 | updated on 11/17/2021 1:40 pm



Luís Ernesto Lacombe won two awards Photo: Disclosure/Communicate

Journalist Luís Ernesto Lacombe was the big winner of the Comunique-se 2021 Award, the most important in Brazilian journalism, which took place this Tuesday night (16th). The 2021 edition, held at Espaço JK, in São Paulo, marked the return of the award in person after the one-year stoppage resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were 11 categories in total, of which Lacombe won in two: best digital influencer and best presenter. The communicator is in front of the Opinion on Air It’s from Now with Lacombe, from RedeTV!.

“This is not just recognition for my work, but recognition for the two teams that work with me, who are wonderful,” said the award-winning journalist.

Voting was done online, by journalists and registered on the Comunique-se website. There were 1.7 million votes in total.

Check out other winners:

RADIO ANCHOR

Luiz Megale – BandNews FM

Rodrigo Bocardi – CBN

Vitor Brown – Young Pan

TV ANCHOR

Christina Lemos – Record TV

Eduardo Oinegue – Band

Maju Coutinho – TV Globo

PRESENTER

Astrid Fontenelle – GNT

Luís Ernesto Lacombe – RedeTV

Tatá Werneck – Multishow

COLUMNISTS

News columnist

Andréia Sadi – CBN / G1 / GloboNews

Guilherme Amado – Metropolis

Natuza Nery – CBN / G1 / GloboNews

OPINION COLUMNIST / ARTICULIST

Guilherme Fiuza – Gazeta do Povo / Jovem Pan / Oeste Magazine

Miriam Leitão – O Globo

Tereza Cruvinel – Brazil 247

DIGITAL INFLUENCER

Casimiro Miguel – TNT Sports / SBT

Luís Ernesto Lacombe – Gazeta do Povo / RedeTV

Reinaldo Azevedo – BandNews FM / Folha de S. Paulo / UOL

PODCASTER JOURNALIST

Daniela Lima and Renata Agostini – CNN Brazil

Natuza Nery – G1

Renata Lo Prete – G1

ECONOMY – WRITTEN MEDIA

Flávia Oliveira – O Globo

Luis Nassif – GGN Newspaper

Samy Dana – InvestNews BR

ECONOMY – SPOKEN MEDIA

Flávia Oliveira – CBN / GloboNews

Nathalia Arcuri – MeSave

Samy Dana – Young Pan

ENTREPRENEURIAL JOURNALIST

Fernando Rodrigues – Power 360

Nathalia Arcuri – MeSave

Samy Dana – InvestNews BR

SPORTS – WRITTEN MEDIA

Marília Ruiz – UOL

Paulo Vinícius Coelho – Folha de S. Paulo / GE.Globo

Vitor Sérgio Rodrigues – TNT Sports

SPORTS – SPOKEN MEDIA

Bruno Formiga – TNT Sports

Mauro Beting – Young Pan / SBT / TNT Sports

Milton Neves – Band / BandNews FM / Rádio Bandeirantes

INTERNATIONAL REPORTER

Marcelo Espindola – RedeTV

Mariana Becker – Band

Natalie Gedra – ESPN

REPORTER – WRITTEN MEDIA

Joaquim de Carvalho – Brazil 247

Luísa Martins – Economic Value

Patrícia Campos Mello – Folha de S. Paulo

REPORTER – SPOKEN MEDIA

André Hernan – SportTV / TV Globo

Sonia Bridi – TV Globo

Thais Nunes – SBT

Read too1 Commentators exchange barbs and cause discomfort at Globo

two Band affiliate delays salaries and employees ‘earn’ eggs

3 Video: In New York, Globo reporter is harassed in the street

4 Alexandre Garcia ‘shines’ in his debut on TV Jovem Pan News

5 Daniela Lima scoffs at Mário Frias’ measure for the Roaunet Law

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.