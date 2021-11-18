Monique Mello – 11/17/2021 12:46 | updated on 11/17/2021 1:40 pm
Journalist Luís Ernesto Lacombe was the big winner of the Comunique-se 2021 Award, the most important in Brazilian journalism, which took place this Tuesday night (16th). The 2021 edition, held at Espaço JK, in São Paulo, marked the return of the award in person after the one-year stoppage resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.
There were 11 categories in total, of which Lacombe won in two: best digital influencer and best presenter. The communicator is in front of the Opinion on Air It’s from Now with Lacombe, from RedeTV!.
“This is not just recognition for my work, but recognition for the two teams that work with me, who are wonderful,” said the award-winning journalist.
Voting was done online, by journalists and registered on the Comunique-se website. There were 1.7 million votes in total.
Check out other winners:
RADIO ANCHOR
Luiz Megale – BandNews FM
Rodrigo Bocardi – CBN
Vitor Brown – Young Pan
TV ANCHOR
Christina Lemos – Record TV
Eduardo Oinegue – Band
Maju Coutinho – TV Globo
PRESENTER
Astrid Fontenelle – GNT
Luís Ernesto Lacombe – RedeTV
Tatá Werneck – Multishow
COLUMNISTS
News columnist
Andréia Sadi – CBN / G1 / GloboNews
Guilherme Amado – Metropolis
Natuza Nery – CBN / G1 / GloboNews
OPINION COLUMNIST / ARTICULIST
Guilherme Fiuza – Gazeta do Povo / Jovem Pan / Oeste Magazine
Miriam Leitão – O Globo
Tereza Cruvinel – Brazil 247
DIGITAL INFLUENCER
Casimiro Miguel – TNT Sports / SBT
Luís Ernesto Lacombe – Gazeta do Povo / RedeTV
Reinaldo Azevedo – BandNews FM / Folha de S. Paulo / UOL
PODCASTER JOURNALIST
Daniela Lima and Renata Agostini – CNN Brazil
Natuza Nery – G1
Renata Lo Prete – G1
ECONOMY – WRITTEN MEDIA
Flávia Oliveira – O Globo
Luis Nassif – GGN Newspaper
Samy Dana – InvestNews BR
ECONOMY – SPOKEN MEDIA
Flávia Oliveira – CBN / GloboNews
Nathalia Arcuri – MeSave
Samy Dana – Young Pan
ENTREPRENEURIAL JOURNALIST
Fernando Rodrigues – Power 360
Nathalia Arcuri – MeSave
Samy Dana – InvestNews BR
SPORTS – WRITTEN MEDIA
Marília Ruiz – UOL
Paulo Vinícius Coelho – Folha de S. Paulo / GE.Globo
Vitor Sérgio Rodrigues – TNT Sports
SPORTS – SPOKEN MEDIA
Bruno Formiga – TNT Sports
Mauro Beting – Young Pan / SBT / TNT Sports
Milton Neves – Band / BandNews FM / Rádio Bandeirantes
INTERNATIONAL REPORTER
Marcelo Espindola – RedeTV
Mariana Becker – Band
Natalie Gedra – ESPN
REPORTER – WRITTEN MEDIA
Joaquim de Carvalho – Brazil 247
Luísa Martins – Economic Value
Patrícia Campos Mello – Folha de S. Paulo
REPORTER – SPOKEN MEDIA
André Hernan – SportTV / TV Globo
Sonia Bridi – TV Globo
Thais Nunes – SBT
