Lara pierces Angel’s eye and loses virginity to Cristiano · TV News

Lara (Júlia Byrro) manages to pierce Angel’s (Camila Queiroz) eye in the third batch of episodes of Secrets 2. After adopting the artistic name of Lua, the girl enters the world of the catwalks and still loses her virginity with Cristiano (Romulo Estrela ) on top of a building in the novel by Walcyr Carrasco.

In chapter 28, which arrived at Globoplay on Wednesday (17), the young woman invites the investigator in love with Angel to Ariel’s (Sergio Guizé) nightclub. The ex-policeman answers the call and demonstrates curiosity about the reason for the meeting. She beats around the bush but ends up delivering: “I called you here because I wanted to talk to you about sex.”

“About sex? You’re that naive… And I look like a sex therapist?”, asks Cristiano. “No, I wasn’t thinking about talking. I was thinking about doing it,” replies New Face, on the can. Giovanna’s (Agatha Moreira) affair turns out to be a misunderstanding. “Take my virginity”, asks the teenager in the boy’s ear.

“You’re kidding me, right? Of course not,” disagrees Cristiano, who leaves her alone. Araídes’ daughter (Maria Luísa Mendonça) then heads to the dance floor and begins dancing in a sexy way. From a distance, the investigator watches her for a while until he decides to approach her and kiss her.

Then the two go to the top of the building. “At first, I didn’t really understand. You’re beautiful, a wonderful woman. Why did you choose me? Any guy would want to date or be with you”, asks the model also. “Because I don’t want anything serious, I want it. I want to know what it’s like,” says Julia Byrro’s character.

“You have to kiss first, it starts with a kiss”, describes Cris, who kisses her afterwards. The two begin exchanging caresses, and the young woman makes a request: “Treat me with love.” Before the act, she does a few dances for him — as has been the soap opera’s trademark.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 17th and then on December 1st and 15th.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#81 – Christian and Barbara Experience Family Disaster in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Secret Truths and other soap operas.