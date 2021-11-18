Latin Grammy 2021 honors Brazil with presentation by Anitta, Giulia Be and more · Rolling Stone

Also, Anitta will pay homage to Marília Mendonça at the 2021 Latin Grammy ceremony

O Latin Grammy 2021 takes place this Thursday, November 18th. In Brazil, the ceremony will be broadcast from 10 pm on the channel BIS. Throughout the event, several artists presented themselves as Reuben Blades, Christina Aguilera and there is a significant list of Brazilians, including Anitta, Giulia Be, Charlie Brown, and more.

For the opening of the night, the chosen one was Anitta, which enters accompanied by Charlie Brown, Giulia Be and Laercio da Costa.Gloria Estefan, Cuban, adds to the team. The artists gathered in order to pay homage to Brazil on the stages of the Latin Grammy 2021 – a plan that was gradually defined.

Initially, Anitta and Estefan they drew a tribute and, later, invited other Brazilians for an unforgettable night. mahara, marisa and Marília Mendonça, trio popularly known as “the Mistresses,” name chosen by themselves, would participate in the presentation. However, the participation of the three was canceled after the death of Mendonça due to a plane crash in Minas Gerais on November 5th.

Anitta, who was a great friend of the singer and recognizes the greatness of the artist for (inter) national music, revealed that he will pay homage to the Marília Mendonça at the Latin Grammy 2021. For the time being, it will feature Caetano Veloso, and the two will celebrate the hit owner’s iconic career “Unfaithful.”

Marília Mendonça was nominated for the award of Best Sertaneja Music Album like the Mistresses, iconic record that marked the singer’s partnership with the duo Maiara and Maraisa. In 2019, he won the same category with the album all corners.

“The death of marilia destroyed me. So much so that it made me question and doubt many things I believe. The death of a 26-year-old woman, a mother who left a 2-year-old orphaned child, is very difficult to accept,” he declared. Anitta in a newspaper interview Los Angeles Time, via pop line.

In 2021, Brazil is represented by Caetano Veloso, Ana Vitoria, Duda Beat, tuyo, Scalene, between others. Check out the main competitors here. For more details, check our award dossier on here.

