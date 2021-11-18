Lawyer says film director died because Alec Baldwin played Russian Roulette

The actor Alec Baldwin and the producers of Rust were named in a lawsuit filed by the film’s script supervisor.

the supervisor Mamie Mitchell worked on the movie set and was the person who called 911 when Alec fired a gun on the set that caused the death of the director of photography Halyna Hutchins and hurt your colleague Joel Souza.

According to the lawsuit, Mitchell was also allegedly injured in the incident and is suing for aggression, intentional provocation of emotional disturbance and intentional provocation of harm.

she and her lawyer Gloria Allred spoke at a press conference last Wednesday, 17.

According to court documents, Mamie also claimed that the script for Rust did not ask for the gun to be fired at the scene where the incident happened:

“It was discussed that there would be three close-up scenes when the footage came back [do intervalo de almoço]. One camera would be focused on Defendant Baldwin’s eyes, one would be focused on a bloodstain on Defendant Baldwin’s shoulder, and a third would focus on the Defendant’s torso as he reached his hand to the holster and removed the weapon. There was nothing in the script about the gun being fired by the accused Baldwin or anyone else.“

Mitchel continues, stating that Alec shouldn’t even have touched the gun before making sure it wasn’t loaded and wouldn’t harm anyone in the line of fire:

“[Baldwin] he should have assumed that the weapon in question was loaded unless and until it was demonstrated to him or checked with him that it was not loaded.”

Alec Baldwin would have played “Russian Roulette”, says a lawyer

Before the accident there were already rumors that the movie set would not be the safest. According to sources related to the film, two accidental shots they had already happened before Halyna’s death.

Gloria Allred spoke about Alec’s behavior at the press conference, saying that he was reckless and he should have checked the gun before shooting it. According to her, he was playing Russian Roulette in a serious situation:

“In our opinion, Mr. Baldwin chose to play Russian Roulette when he fired a gun before checking or without having the armorer do it in his presence. His behavior and the behavior of the producers of Rust was irresponsible.”

Recently, Halyna’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, had already hired a company specialized in cases of personal injury and wrongful death litigation to represent him in court. So far, no one has been arrested for the crime.