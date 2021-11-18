Learn 12 Techniques to Repeat Every Day and Improve Memory

How often do you find yourself forgetting what you were about to do or where you left your car keys? The habits we follow, stress and anxiety are factors that make memorization difficult because the brain is occupied with many thoughts and has difficulty concentrating.

Keeping the brain active with stimulating activities, following a balanced diet and sleeping seven to nine hours a day are some strategies that contribute to the proper functioning of the brain. However, it is important that memory care is daily, and the routine is adapted to ensure concentration and avoid long-term problems.

Here are 12 tips that should be repeated often to improve memory:

Before bed, remember the activities you did throughout the day;

Sleep seven to nine hours a day;

Practice specific memory exercises such as word games;

Reduce stress;

Consume foods rich in omega 3 such as sardines, tuna, salmon, chia, flaxseed, nuts, walnuts and olive oil;

Make a shopping list whenever you go to the supermarket, but try not to use it, trying to remember what you wrote;

Keep your brain fed: eat meals every three hours to be always active and ready to memorize;

Consume drinks with caffeine, such as green tea or coffee, to keep your brain alert, making it easier to capture information and memorize it;

Eat a diet rich in eggs, nuts, milk, wheat germ, cashew nuts and tomatoes. These foods contain nutrients that make it easier to memorize information and prevent forgetting;

Use your non-dominant hand to perform activities such as writing, brushing teeth, leafing through a book or opening a door, for example;

Change the route: go to work by different routes than the usual ones;

Change the location of some objects that you use a lot in your day-to-day, such as the trash and house keys.

Also, it’s important to be focused when doing an activity with something that needs to be memorized. For example, it’s harder to memorize an address when you’re driving and talking on the phone than when you’re totally focused on the activity.

With information from the portal Your Health.

Best Diets for Healthy Eating