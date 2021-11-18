Learn 12 Techniques to Repeat Every Day and Improve Memory

How often do you find yourself forgetting what you were about to do or where you left your car keys? The habits we follow, stress and anxiety are factors that make memorization difficult because the brain is occupied with many thoughts and has difficulty concentrating.
Keeping the brain active with stimulating activities, following a balanced diet and sleeping seven to nine hours a day are some strategies that contribute to the proper functioning of the brain. However, it is important that memory care is daily, and the routine is adapted to ensure concentration and avoid long-term problems.
Here are 12 tips that should be repeated often to improve memory:
Before bed, remember the activities you did throughout the day;
Sleep seven to nine hours a day;
Practice specific memory exercises such as word games;
Reduce stress;
Consume foods rich in omega 3 such as sardines, tuna, salmon, chia, flaxseed, nuts, walnuts and olive oil;
Make a shopping list whenever you go to the supermarket, but try not to use it, trying to remember what you wrote;
Keep your brain fed: eat meals every three hours to be always active and ready to memorize;
Consume drinks with caffeine, such as green tea or coffee, to keep your brain alert, making it easier to capture information and memorize it;
Eat a diet rich in eggs, nuts, milk, wheat germ, cashew nuts and tomatoes. These foods contain nutrients that make it easier to memorize information and prevent forgetting;
Use your non-dominant hand to perform activities such as writing, brushing teeth, leafing through a book or opening a door, for example;
Change the route: go to work by different routes than the usual ones;
Change the location of some objects that you use a lot in your day-to-day, such as the trash and house keys.
Also, it’s important to be focused when doing an activity with something that needs to be memorized. For example, it’s harder to memorize an address when you’re driving and talking on the phone than when you’re totally focused on the activity.
With information from the portal Your Health.
Best Diets for Healthy Eating
Food containing magnesium and potassium
Dash Diet – The acronym means, in Portuguese, Methods to Fight Hypertension and focuses not only on reducing the amount of sodium ingested, but on foods rich in protein, fiber, potassium, magnesium and calcium. The diet is 20 years old and is recognized by several scientific publications for its efficiency in reducing blood pressure and controlling weightiStock
mediterranean_diet
Mediterranean Diet – Based on fresh food, chosen according to the season, and natural, it is interesting for allowing moderate consumption of wine, milk and cheese. The menu is traditional in Italy, Greece and Spain, uses a lot of fish and oil, and, since 2010, it has been considered an intangible heritage of humanity. In addition to helping to lose weight, it reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease
dose-juice-ocnsb17U6FE-unsplash
Flexitarian Diet – It suggests a reduction of up to 70% in meat consumption, replacing animal protein with vegetables, fruits, seeds, nuts and cereals. With the diet, the body would be better nourished and function better. It is recommended to start by switching from red meat to chicken or fish and seek a nutritionist to monitor the need for vitamin B12 supplementation, found in foods of animal originJuice/Unsplash Dose
Buddha bowl dish with chicken fillet, brown rice, pepper, tomato, broccoli, onion, chickpea, fresh lettuce salad, cashew and walnuts. Healthy balanced eating. Top view. white background
MIND Diet – Inspired by the Mediterranean and Dash diets, MIND is made specifically to optimize brain health, cutting out any food that might affect the brain and focusing on nuts, leafy vegetables and some fruits. A study by the US National Institute on Aging found that patients who followed the diet decreased their risk of Alzheimer’s from 35% to 53%, according to how well they followed the recommendations.iStock
Ingredients for a healthy breakfast
TLC Diet – Created by the National Institutes of Health of the United States, it aims to cut cholesterol to improve the diet of patients. Vegetables, fruits, wholegrain breads, cereals, wholegrain pasta and lean meats are allowed. There are variations according to each goal, such as improving cholesterol and losing weight.
david-b-townsend-fV3zTanbO80-unsplash
Nordic Diet – As the name suggests, the diet is based on the cuisine of the Nordic countries and focuses heavily on the consumption of fish (salmon, herring and mackerel), vegetables, whole grains, dairy products, nuts and vegetables, as well as canola oil instead of olive oil. . According to WHO, the regimen reduces the risk of cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseaseDavid B Townsend/Unsplash
stir fried vegetables
Volumetric Diet – Created by nutritionist Barbara Rolls, the idea is to reduce the amount of calories in meals, while maintaining the volume of food eaten. Whole foods, fruits and vegetables that provide satiety are used and foods are divided by energy density
hello-mishchenko-VRB1LJoTZ6w-unsplash
Weight Watchers – The program has been in existence for over 50 years and establishes an amount of points for each type of food and a maximum daily goal for each person, who can create their own menu within the guidelines. In addition, there is encouragement of physical activities and meetings between participants to exchange experiencesHello Mishchenko/Unsplash
rui-silvestre-D3lKRy7A_FY-unsplash
Mayo Clinic Diet – Published in 2017 by doctors at Mayo Clinic, one of the most recognized hospitals in the United States, the program is divided into two parts: miss and live. In the first step, 15 habits are reviewed to ensure the patient doesn’t give up and fruits and vegetables are released. Then you learn how many calories to eat and where to find them. No food group is eliminated and everything works in balanceRui Silvestre/Unsplash
sharon-chen-L1ZhjK-R6uc-unsplash
Asian Diet – The continent is huge, but there are common traits in the cuisine of the entire region. A Boston NGO defined a food pyramid based on oriental customs: vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, vegetables and whole grains, as well as soy, fish and seafood are used a lot, while dairy products, eggs and other oils can be consumed less frequency. The diet also calls for at least six glasses of water or tea a day, and sake, wine and beer can be enjoyed in moderation Sharon Chen/Unsplash