Learn all about the last lunar eclipse of the year that takes place this Friday

RIO – The dawn of November 19 will be marked by a partial lunar eclipse, the last in 2021. The phenomenon can be seen in Brazil and in different parts of the world, such as North America, Australia and parts of Asia and Europe.

The phenomenon, which should last around 3h28m, will be the longest in the last 500 years.

The moon is pictured over the skies of New Delhi on May 26, 2021 during a total lunar eclipse the stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare “Super Blood Moon”. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP) Photo: SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP

This type of event happens when the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow, projected by sunlight. According to NASA, about 97% of the satellite will be covered by the Earth’s shadow. During phenomena like this, the Moon tends to take on a reddish tinge, due to the deflection of light from the Sun passing through the Earth’s atmosphere and being reflected off the Moon’s surface.

Observation in Brazil

According to information released by the Valongo Observatory, at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, the moon should begin to be taken by a shadow around 3:00 in the morning. In Brazil, the phenomenon can be seen until around 4:20 am, when the Moon will be below the horizon line.

The times when the event can be best observed vary from state to state. The eclipse is expected to be more visible in the northern region of the country, according to NASA.

To observe an astronomical phenomenon such as a lunar eclipse, it is necessary to be in a place with low light and no clouds, buildings, mountains and trees that obstruct the view. No need for special equipment