Learn how European countries try to contain the new wave of Covid-19

A new wave of Covid-19 forced to Europe to rethink its strategy to fight the coronavirus. The continent is appointed as the current epicenter of the pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Experts indicate that the arrival of winter and the population’s refusal to vaccinate are the main reasons for the increase in cases. While several European countries have resumed the adoption of restrictions, others are betting on boosting the vaccination campaign to contain the spread of the virus.

See below how some European governments are moving to prevent this new advance of the pandemic. New measures were announced this Wednesday (17).

Germany

Germany registered a record daily cases on Wednesday (17): 52,826 new infections by Covid-19. Federal and regional authorities meet, this Thursday (18), to decide which restrictions will be adopted to contain Covid-19 in the country.

Reuters has obtained a draft of the agreement to be discussed by the Germans. The document indicates that authorities must require the population to present proof of vaccination or recent recovery from the disease or a negative test for Covid-19 for entry into public transport and work.

Stricter restrictions on leisure activities should also be imposed. In addition, financial assistance to companies and individuals affected by the crisis may be extended for three months, until the end of March 2022.

Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the situation at Covid-19 in Germany is dramatic, and called for a national effort to advance vaccination and distribute booster doses.

Belgium

Belgium announced, this Wednesday (17), the return of restrictions on Covid-19, expanding the mandatory use of masks and the work regime at home.

From Saturday (20), the face protection item will be mandatory for all people indoors, such as cafes and restaurants, unless they are seated. The rule applies for those over ten years old. Until then, this was only valid for people over 12 years old.

Anyone who wants to eat in a restaurant or go to a Belgian theater must present a Covid-19 passport – a document that proves vaccination, negative test or recent recovery from the disease.

Furthermore, by mid-December, most Belgians will have to work from home four days a week. At the end of the year, the requirement will be reduced to three days a week.

Belgium has one of the highest per capita case rates in the European Union, with around one infection for every 100 people in the past 14 days.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced, on Wednesday (17), that the country will offer a third dose of vaccine against Covid-19 to people over 60 and health officials.

Spain is trying to advance the vaccination rate, which already includes 79% of the population, to contain a new high in cases of coronavirus that has been growing since October.

In the last 24 hours, the country registered 6,667 new cases of Covid-19 and 30 deaths.

France

This Wednesday (17), France registered 20,294 cases of Covid-19. The country has not surpassed the mark of more than 20 thousand daily infections since August. However, the country discards adopting new restrictive measures for the time being.

The number of patients with coronaviruses in French hospitals increased by more than 10% compared to last week. There are 7,663 hospitalized in ward beds and the number of patients in the ICU has increased to 1,300.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said, on Wednesday (17), that the government hopes that an advance in the rate of vaccinated population will contain the number of people who end up hospitalized because of the disease.

The main scientific adviser to Emmanuel Macron’s government, Jean-François Delfraissy, said that the authorities could once again ask companies to adopt the remote work regime.

Netherlands

Dutch authorities reported on Wednesday (17) that they are suffering from a shortage of Covid-19 tests. For the second day in a row, the country registered more than 20 thousand daily infections by the coronavirus, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic.

Last Friday (12), the Netherlands became the first country in Western Europe to impose partial lockdown since the summer on the continent.

Bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses are expected to close at 7pm for at least three weeks.

There is also the encouragement of remote work and the prohibition of the presence of the public at sporting events. Schools, theaters and cinemas remain open.

Ireland

From this Thursday (18th), pubs, restaurants and nightclubs in Ireland must respect a new curfew and close at midnight. In addition, the Irish government has re-directed people to work from home. Proof of vaccination will also be required in theaters and cinemas.

Prime Minister Micheál Martin said the measures are needed because of a new wave of Covid-19 cases. Martin declared that it is necessary to “reduce socialization at all levels”.

Ireland has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe, with 89% of those over the age of 12 fully immunized. However, booster doses are currently only offered to people over 60 and other isolated groups.

Czech republic

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babis, announced this Wednesday (17) that people not vaccinated for Covid-19 will be banned from accessing public events and services.

The restriction will take effect next Monday (22). In addition, the country will no longer accept a negative test for the coronavirus as proof.

The country recently reached a record number of cases registered in a single day. This Tuesday (16), there were 22,479 infections in just 24 hours.

Sweden

The Swedish government is preparing to demand proof of vaccination at closed events with more than 100 people present.

The measure follows the recommendations of Swedish health authorities, who expressed concern about an expected increase in Covid-19 cases in the country in the coming weeks.

The Swedish government must submit a bill to parliament for the vaccination requirement to take effect from December 1st.

While Sweden has not yet seen a dizzying increase in cases like its European neighbors, experts suggest the country will face a spike in infections in mid-December.

*With information from Reuters