Leonidas meteor shower peaks this early morning; know how to observe – 11/17/2021

Anyone looking to check out a shooting star will be possible at dawn from Wednesday (17) to Thursday (18). This is because the peak of the Leonidas meteor shower will occur, which can be seen with the naked eye. It is estimated that it will be “mild rain”, with about 15 meteors per hour.

The meteors will be visible from 12:59 am and will last until 5:00 am, being the best observation time just before dawn, towards the eastern horizon. This meteor shower is predicted to surpass the Northern Taurids, which occurred this month, with three shooting stars per hour.

As the Earth moves, debris from comets and asteroids pass through it. When these rocks come into contact with our planet’s atmosphere, they catch fire, resulting in meteors or shooting stars.

The debris causing the Leonidas meteor shower originates from the Temple-Tuttle comet, which takes 33 years to orbit the Earth. As it makes its trajectory and when it comes into contact with the Sun, pieces of it get along the way. These remains of him pass through the Earth every November, providing a meteor shower, the intensity of which is not always predictable.

The New York Times reports, for example, that there were years when Leonid caused thousands of shooting stars, when it came to be called a “meteor storm.” For this year, 15 meteors are planned per hour. The next big meteor shower provided for Leonidas is forecast for 2034, when it is expected to produce more than 500 meteors per hour.

Although it is visible to the naked eye, NASA suggests using binoculars or amateur telescopes, and that people prefer to try to observe the meteor shower in an open place, with little light pollution.

The website Space.com informs that meteors must form in the Constellation of Leo, but it is worth taking a look at neighboring constellations, such as Ursa Major, as there is a risk of losing the meteors that leave larger tracks in the sky. To help find stars, use a smartphone app like Starwalker.

The Leonidas meteor shower will be best seen in the Northern Hemisphere. However, experts say that anyone observing the Southern Hemisphere (where Brazil is) will have a good view of the phenomenon.

This is one of the astronomical events in November. It’s almost halfway through the month and we’ve already had the peak of another two meteor showers, spacecraft launches and satellites entering orbit. But the main event has yet to happen: a partial lunar eclipse, scheduled for November 19th.

Check out some of the upcoming astronomical events in November:

November 19th

Considered one of the most anticipated events of the month, the partial lunar eclipse will take place on November 19th. It is the last phenomenon of its kind in the year. The Moon will enter Earth’s outer shadow at 3:02 am, likely to be seen with the naked eye in Australia, North and South America and parts of Asia and Europe. Visibility may be influenced by weather conditions such as cloudy skies. In Brazil, the forecast is that the maximum point of the eclipse will occur at 6:02 am, but as the Moon will already be below the horizon, it will not be possible to see it. However, you will be able to taste the peak of the phenomenon at 4:18 am, which is when the moon starts to turn darker.

November 24th

NASA will launch at 3:20 am from Vanderberg, Calif., the DART (Dual Asteroid Redirection Test) mission. A SpaceX rocket, the Falcon 9 will be used. The space agency’s intention is to test whether an asteroid can change course if collided with a small spacecraft. For this, the target will be the asteroid 65803 Didymos. There is no transmission forecast yet.

On the same day, the Russian Space Agency plans to launch Soyuz 2.1b as part of the “Prichal” mission. The launch is scheduled for 10:06 am, from the base of the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan. There is no transmission forecast.

November 27th

Even without a set timetable, the company Rocket Lab has already confirmed that it will use an Electron rocket to take two satellites, also owned by BlackSkay Global, into space. The location will be the same: Mahia, New Zealand.

*With reporting by Albinoan Santiago