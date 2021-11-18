‘Let’s make a comrade price for my guys to have’

Taison, forward for Internacional, complained about the price of the shirt that celebrates Black Consciousness Day

Taison used social media to complain about the price of the special shirt.l launched by International this wednesday (17) that celebrates Black Consciousness Day, celebrated on November 20th.

The amount of BRL 279 that the uniform costs on the official website of Adidas, supplier of sports equipment for the club from Rio Grande do Sul, was not well accepted by most fans.

The player also spoke out against the price with a comment on the publication of Inter’s official profile on Instagram which featured the shirt. In the photo, Taison himself is used as a model for the uniform.

“Hello Adidas and International! Shall we make a friendly price for my guys to have a nice shirt like that, please? Ass: Taison Barcellos Freda! I love you,” wrote the player.

The shirt is black, with white details and the player’s number and name in gold.

Internacional should debut the new uniform this Wednesday, against Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, but Taison is out of the match due to muscle wasting.

In addition to the club from Rio Grande do Sul, Flamengo also launched a shirt in honor of Black Consciousness.