Lewandowski authorizes investigation to investigate alleged crime of racism by Congresswoman Bia Kicis | Federal District

In September 2020, the parliamentarian published an image of “blackface” on social media (understand below), a racist practice, to criticize the selection process in an exclusive black trainee program, performed by the company Magazine Luiza.

Earlier, Bia Kicis’ office informed that “the deputy will not speak” about the case.

In the decision that authorized the inquiry, Lewandowski states that “the facts narrated in the Parquet demonstration [PGR] they may constitute criminal offenses, and it should be noted that, although still in an embryonic form, the records have evidential elements capable of supporting the initiation of investigations”.

“In this context, the steps required above prove to be necessary to better elucidate the conduct described in the request for the establishment of the investigative notebook, which is why they should be deferred from the plan”, he says.

The minister authorized the deputy’s testimony to be taken, in addition to preserving the post. The steps must be carried out in up to 60 days.

The deputy’s publication on social media was illustrated with photos of former ministers Sérgio Moro and Luiz Henrique Mandetta with their faces painted black, which is a means of racial discrimination.

In the assembly, the photos of the former ministers are accompanied by the phrase “It’s not easy for anyone” – with reference to unemployed people and the loss of positions of former managers.

In the request to open the investigation, the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Humberto Jacques de Medeiros, argued that the conduct of the parliamentarian implies, in theory, in the commission of crimes resulting from prejudice or discrimination.

blackface is a racist practice, through which white people paint themselves as black to imitate them in a caricatured way, which reinforces physical characteristics, in order to make jokes.

According to researchers, this painting refers to the custom of painting white actors in black, in the 19th century, since black people could not act in theater and cinema.

In an interview prior to g1, black lawyer Jessica Silva, a specialist in Criminal Law, explains that “blackface” is listed in federal law (Law No. 7716) among the practices of racism, described as “practicing, inducing or inciting discrimination or prejudice based on race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin”.

“Blackface is an extremely racist, prejudiced and humiliating attitude.”

Also according to the expert, the practice can be classified as racial slur, provided for in the Penal Code, with a penalty of one to three years of imprisonment and a fine.