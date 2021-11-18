Liziane Gutierrez, from ‘A Fazenda 13’, is arrested in the US after confusion at an event; know details

This party turned into a funeral, huh?! The former participant of the reality show “A Fazenda 13“, Liziane Gutierrez, got involved in a huge mess in the United States, which even turned into a police case. According to information from UOL, the ex-peoa was detained in Los Angeles, California, last Sunday (14), after a fight. Geez!

The dispute took place during an event in the City of Angels and, amid widespread shoving, Gutierrez ended up falling out with a police officer. “She got into a fight, she got shoved, all of a sudden a brawl started. She shoved one of the officers who was at her. She was detained for an hour in a police car waiting for the lawyer to arrive. If it didn’t, she would be arrested.” revealed Liziane’s advisors.

Also according to the portal, the girl’s representatives did not say whether she was taken to the police station or actually arrested. In the model’s Twitter profile, the team informed that she was dealing with the situation and, because of that, would go on hiatus from the networks. “Liziane will be absent from the networks in a short period for personal reasons. […] At the moment, the model is solving legal problems in the United States and, soon, everything will be clarified”, said the publication.

Recently, the model shared several clicks of her passage through the US. His last post, made on Sunday, the same day of the riot, included a party look. “Going to have some fun to recharge my energy. Even the strongest women suffer in silence, smiling and moving on, without losing their dignity.” she wrote.