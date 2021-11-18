loan with vehicle guarantee can be requested through the app.

Nubank offers another service and expands its line of action, providing loans from vehicles as a source of guarantee. In this new modality, Nubank has a partnership with Creditas and the loan that accepts a vehicle as collateral can be contracted directly through the fintech application.

The company will offer more advantageous rates and extended payment terms. The loan is an excellent opportunity for those who want to expand their business, make a renovation, etc. Remembering that Nubank is already promoting an immersion of its clients in the investment market on the Stock Exchange.

This is through the granting of BDRs from Nubank Holdings, which promises to innovate and expand its services. The startup “Creditas” is considered the main platform specialized in guaranteed credit in the national market. This partnership allows for an innovation to occur for both companies and opens up the scope for a greater number of people to have access to guaranteed credit.

Credit with a vehicle guarantee may have a loan of up to 90% of the vehicle’s value. The partnership with the startup, which began in September, already envisaged the expansion of credits at fintech and allowed the process to be speeded up in less than two months after the completion of the agreement between the two companies.

With this, Nubank customers can apply for the credit line directly in the app, keeping a vehicle as collateral. Another advantage is the possibility of getting 1% cashback to customers who manage to carry out the credit transaction.

The moment has been promising for this modality of secured credit, as it has shown exponential growth. According to “Creditas”, in the first half of this year alone, the growth in the guaranteed credit modality increased by 312.9%.

How to apply for secured loan

In Nubank’s app, look for the option “Take Borrow” which will be on the home screen. If you don’t find it, you can go directly to the “Menu” and look for the “Loan” option. You will then be taken to a screen that is fed with information on how the loan works, fee amounts, and more. At the bottom of the screen, there is the option “Simulate loan”.

By clicking on the simulator, the Nubank customer is directed to the Creditas page where all other negotiation procedures will take place. Nubank informed that the release will be of gradual way and will be available in the coming weeks.