Longest lunar eclipse in 580 years takes place on Friday

Brasilienses will follow in the early hours of Friday the biggest lunar eclipse of the last 580 years. Lasting more than three hours, the event will be visible between 3:15 am and 5:30 am in the Federal District. The lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the shadow cast by the Earth, in alignment with the Sun, which only occurs during the full Moon period.

It is precisely the central position of the earth between the star and the satellite that guarantees the privilege of watching the natural spectacle without haste. “When the Moon positions itself completely in the Earth’s shadow, a total eclipse occurs, which can last up to 100 minutes. The Moon, on the other hand, can take up to two hours to enter and exit the Earth’s shadow, hence the long period of the eclipse”, he explains the astronomer Adriano Leonês, 34 years old.

The duration of the eclipse depends on the Moon’s permanence in the Earth’s shadow, called penumbra, and this time it will be longer due to the fact that the Moon’s orbit is closer to its furthest point from Earth, known as the “Apogee” . The natural satellite speed will also be slower than normal. With these two events, the Moon will spend more time “hidden” in the Earth’s shadow.”

For those who wish to observe the phenomenon, the astronomer recommends being in a region with a clear view of the western horizon, where the sun sets. It will not be necessary to use telescopes, but the use of binoculars or a cell phone with a good zoom can help in viewing and capturing photos during the eclipse. The specialist warns, however, that because the Moon is below the horizon, after dawn, it will not be possible to see the outcome of the event. “The Moon will have a reddish hue, but, in the DF, it won’t be noticeable”, he points out.

A fan of astronomy, public servant Marcelo Domingues, 50, follows astronomical episodes even before joining the Brasília Astronomy Club (CAsB) in 2003. According to him, the first eclipse he saw was in Rio Grande do Norte. Thanks to this passion, he also attended the event in Argentina, in 2019. Eager to follow this year’s phenomenon in the DF, he regrets that, because of the pandemic, he did not have the chance to contemplate similar events in other countries last year. “The pandemic prevented us from seeing another one, which would also be in Argentina. The next viable one will be in Mexico or the United States in 2023”, he comments.

In the federal capital, he collects visualizations of lunar eclipses. For the next one, Marcelo says that, despite being worried about the weather, he is confident. “It’s an experience that I recommend to everyone who has the opportunity to observe,” he says.

By the end of the century, in 2100, 312 more eclipses are expected to occur on Earth. Every year there are four, two Lunars and two Solares, but not all of them are considered total eclipses, that is, with full coverage of the Moon or Sun as seen from Earth.

Risk of rain

Brasilienses should expect more rain over the next few days, which could make it difficult to appreciate the eclipse.

For Friday, the date of the phenomenon, the forecast is for skies with lots of clouds and rain at any time of day. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), in the afternoon and extending into the night, the cloudiness tends to intensify. The minimum temperature is foreseen for 18°C ​​and the maximum of 26°C, the air humidity must be between 90% and 70%.

Meteorologist Heráclio Alves warns that the weather can be an obstacle to the phenomenon’s visibility. “Because of this formation of clouds, the chances of rain showers and thunderstorms increase”, he warns.

Astronomer Adriano Leonês confirms that it is not possible to see the eclipse with rain. “Even a full moon is hard to see in cloudy weather, during the eclipse, so it’s even more complicated. It’s just hope the sky opens up for a while in the area where the moon is,” he adds. Another possibility is to follow the website via the Time and Date website.

