Longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years occurs this Friday

People from some parts of the world will have the privilege of witnessing, at dawn on Friday, a total lunar eclipse of 3 hours and 28 minutes in duration, the longest in almost 600 years. The phenomenon occurs when the Moon is completely hidden by the Earth’s shadow, which makes the star disappear from the sky for a certain period of time.

According to the coordinator of the Astronomy Observatory at the São Paulo State University (Unesp), Professor Rodolfo Langhi. in Brazil it will be possible to visualize only part of the phenomenon, since the Moon must appear right after the beginning of the eclipse.

Although the Moon enters a penumbra region of the Earth at 3:20 am (Brasilia time), the star will only enter the planet’s shadow, properly speaking, at 4:20 am.

“Since the penumbra is very subtle, it would be impossible to observe the phenomenon with the naked eye at this time. We will only start to notice that the Moon is starting to darken from 4:20 am. The maximum of the eclipse, in turn, will occur around 6 am, when the sun will have already risen”, he says.

Also according to Langhi, the Moon will be above the western horizon during the maximum phase of the eclipse for the inhabitants of the northernmost region of the country, such as Manaus, capital of Amazonas. Despite this, it will be so low in the sky that it will be very difficult to visualize the phenomenon in its entirety.

“The event will be more visible in countries where it will be night while the eclipse occurs,” explained Longhi. This includes places like the west coast of the US and Hawaii and other islands in the Pacific Ocean.

To observe Friday’s eclipse, it will not be necessary to use astronomical instruments — however, those wishing to visualize the phenomenon more accurately can use simple binoculars or a reflector-type telescope. This type of instrument relies on mirrors instead of lenses, providing better image detail than ordinary telescopes.





The professor also emphasizes that it is worth consulting the weather forecast, since observing the eclipse will only be possible in a cloudless sky or with little cloudiness. Another orientation is that the horizon is free from interference from buildings, trees, mountains or any other object that obstructs the view of the landscape.