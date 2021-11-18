Longest part of the lunar partial eclipse of the century will be seen from Brazil

The longest partial lunar eclipse of the century can be seen from Brazil in the early hours of this Friday, the 19th. The phenomenon should last around 3:30 am.

The eclipse will start at 3:02 am (Eastern Time) and its apex will occur at 6:02 am, when 97.4% of the Moon will be covered by the shadow of planet Earth. The observation of the maximum moment will depend on the place where the person is

Credit: Disclosure/NASAAt the height of the eclipse, the Moon will have more than 97% of its surface covered by the Earth’s shadow.

If the weather forecast helps, the eclipse can be seen with the naked eye in much of Brazil without the help of binoculars or a telescope. The phenomenon can also be seen in Australia, in North and South America, and in part of Asia and Europe.

To view the eclipse, look for a location where buildings, trees, or mountains do not obstruct the skyline. According to Climatempo, people located in cities with light pollution will not notice the beginning of the penumbral lunar eclipse. The phenomenon will be more visible in the North of Brazil than in the South.

Credit: NASA/JPL-CaltechMap shows visibility of partial lunar eclipse

Partial eclipses are more frequent than total eclipses, though less spectacular.

The long duration of the phenomenon is related to the Moon’s orbit, which will be close to its most distant point from Earth, the so-called “apogee”.