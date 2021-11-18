Lucho analyzes Sula’s final in a single game and highlights campaign

El Comandante, Lucho’s trademark wherever he went. Photo: (Geraldo Bubniak/AGB)

O ex-player Lucho was part of one of the most successful periods of the athletic. Idol of the club, ‘El Comandante’ participated in the South American titles, in 2018, and the Copa do Brasil, in 2019. This year, he hung up his boots, but left his name written in the history of South American football and worldwide. One of the biggest winners in the sport.

In exclusive interview to Band B, the Argentine commented on his expectation for the final against Bragantino, next Saturday (20), at 4 pm, in Uruguay. He detailed the care necessary for the decision in a single duel, different from the one in 2018. And, of course, he spoke of his preference for the final with two games.

“It’s a new format, from a competition that Atheltico has already won. With two games, you could improve on what you did in the first game. One of the big differences is exactly that. It’s a unique game, any distraction can be costly. But Athletico knows how to deal with this, he knows the way he has to face it”.

“I think here in South America we had this two-game format. Obviously the player will prefer to play in his country and with his fans, but I have no doubt that the athletic fans will go to Uruguay”, said Lucho to Banda B.,

South American 2018 – 2021

Captain of the Hurricane in the conquest of 18, lucho also participated in the cast that made this year’s decision. His retirement came in the last match of the Group stage, against Aucas, at Arena da Baixada. For him, there are similarities in the Rubro-Negro campaigns, mainly in the way of facing the tournament.

“Just like in 2018, this year the group took the competition seriously, aiming to reach the final. We fell into a group where we were candidates to qualify and we took responsibility. In 2018 we were not the favorites to win. But, in both, we face with a clear objective”, he analyzed.

In the campaign, the ex-wheel played less than ten minutes. Two matches, two wins. Despite having acted little, ‘El Comandante’ said he feels part of the whole trajectory and even joked about the medal in case of Athletico’s title.

“Because of the affection, the friendship I have with several companions, I logically feel part of it. Not only party, but fan. I want victories to always come. And I feel part of it because I participated in a few minutes of the Sudamericana. I’ll get the medal at least”, joked the former player.

Lucho’s next steps in football

The history of shirt 3 in football is far from over. Retired, Lucho is in the process of studying, taking several courses to become a trainer. And Athletico’s doors are still open for him to take this new step in his sports career.

“When I retired, I said I wanted to enjoy my family a little. I’m doing this, but I can’t let go of Athletico. Logically, once I finish the courses, the idea is to be able to work at the club”, he commented.

Message to fans

Identified with the athletic fan, Lucho ended the chat with a message for the fans who will follow the decision in Uruguay, in addition to the

“May fans enjoy the moment. Make them feel privileged. It is not easy for the club to reach one more decision. He needs to recognize this working group. I believe that it will be a magical Saturday and that Sunday we can find each other celebrating”, concluded ‘El Comandante.

