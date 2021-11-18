Lucho reinforces Athletico fans and collects medal in case of South American title | athletico-pr

At 40, former midfielder Lucho González hung up his boots, but he can’t stay away from football – let alone Athletico. He said goodbye to the pitch in May, at the end of the first phase of the Copa da Sudamericana, and is now rooting for Hurricane in the final of the competition, against Bragantino. The Argentine will be in Montevideo to participate in a festive game, on Friday, and will make the decision on Saturday.

The final of the Sudamericana between Athletico and Bragantino will be on Saturday, at 5 pm (Brasilia time), at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo. ge follows all bids in real time.

I’ll have to take a heart measuring device. I had a heart condition once and I don’t want it to happen again. Outside, you suffer much more, if you live the game in a different way. I don’t even want to imagine what it’s going to be like to watch this decision — Lucho González, in an interview with the ge

As he entered the field twice for the Sudamericana, both against Aucas, in the first phase, the question remains: if Athletico is champion, will Lucho win a medal and add the 30th title in his career?

– I joked with everyone that the medal will have to come, the medal will have to come to me. I told the club staff that my only wish is that Athletico can win this competition again, if it counts or doesn’t count, I’ll be very happy for my teammates – he commented.

Before coming to Hurricane, Lucho defended clubs like Huracán, River Plate, Marseille and Porto. In all, he has won 29 titles during his career and is the second Argentine with the most cups in history, only behind Messi, who boasts 37 cups (35 of them for Barcelona).

In Hurricane, Lucho stayed from 2016 to 2021, played 164 matches, with 11 goals and six assists, and participated in four Athletico titles: 2018 Sudamericana, J. League/Conmebol 2019, 2019 Brazil Cup and Paraná Championship 2020 (the first two as captain). And now, who raises the cup in case of a new title?

– We are very well represented by Thiago Heleno, who is a great captain. There’s Santos, Nikão, Márcio Azevedo, who are the survivors, who represent the club well, who know what it’s like to win. And God willing, I’ll be applauding from the stands, taking pictures and celebrating, very happy for the achievement, God willing – he commented.

Lucho had been preparing to end his career since 2020, studying to be a coach. He took the CBF license courses, paid for by Athletico himself, and also the Argentine Football Federation (AFA) course. The expectation now is to meet with the direction of Hurricane to hold a possible position from 2022.

– I talked to the board, we had meetings and together we decided that I wanted to wait a little, enjoy the family a little, finish the coaching courses. Every beginning of the season has its expectations, and that’s my expectation. I won’t say that I’m not enjoying this life, because I am, but I also miss being in the club’s daily life. So it will be at the right time, we will have meetings, we will make decisions. But something that the board and I are very clear is that the start will be at Athletico. The function will depend on more meetings – completed.

The decision of the South American title between Athletico and Bragantino happens in a single game. In case of a tie in normal time, the match goes to extra time. If the tie persists, the decision will be on penalties.

