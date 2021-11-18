Luiz Adriano comes out booed and mocks the crowd, who responds: ‘Go take it…’

Reserve and target of much criticism from Palmeiras fans, Luiz Adriano, after his poor performance in the classic lost by Verdão for São Paulo by 2-0 at Allianz Parque, was cursed when he was substituted in the second half.

Ironically, the attacker responded to the cheers with applause and generated even more irritation from the stands, who began to shout:

– Hey, Luiz, take it up your ass! / Luiz, asshole, out of Verdão! (sic).

Chosen as a starter, the shirt 10 had a very low game. Before the ball rolled, as I’ve seen since Luiz cursed a fan in the stands, the organized teams didn’t sing his name, as is done with the rest of the team.

This relationship, in fact, has not been good for months. Episodes such as the duel against Bragantino, when the center forward argued with a supporter, who was in the stands, and in the duel against Sport, when he scored a goal and went out asking the crowd to be silent, celebrating the victory.

Top scorer of last season with 20 goals, Luiz Adriano has only five in 2021, the year in which he was fined for not complying with the quarantine, when he ran over a person on his way out of a mall. Current reserve and much criticized by the fans, the striker has a contract until the end of 2023.