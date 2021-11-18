Luiz Adriano comes out of a classic boo, responds with ironic applause and irritates Palmeiras residents

Striker was named in the starting lineup by Abel Ferreira this Wednesday, in the derby against São Paulo, and angered the crowd in yet another chapter of disagreements between the player and the Palmeirenses

The classic between Palmeiras and São Paulo, this Wednesday (17), at Allianz Parque, marked yet another public confusion between Luiz Adriano and the alviverde crowd.

Cast as a starter, shirt 10 was replaced by coach Abel Ferreira in the second half, after São Paulo’s second goal, and it came out booed by the fans.

Luiz Adriano didn’t like the boos at all and responded to the palmeiras with ironic applause towards the stands. The attacker maintained the gesture even as he sat on the bench.

Along with his teammates, Luiz Adriano was calmed by goalkeeper Jailson, who tried to calm the situation. The fans, however, did not forgive and continued to curse the player, even asking your leaving the club.

This is another of the disagreements between fans and Luiz Adriano. The most recent was on October 25th, when the striker scored a goal in the victory over Sport and asked the fans to silence in the celebration.

THE green spot, the main uniformed woman at Palmeiras, demanded a retraction from the aacante and asked for respect.