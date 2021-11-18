Luiz Adriano increases crisis with fans, but Abel asks: “It’s not time to abandon anyone” | palm trees

The difficult relationship between part of the Palmeiras fans and forward Luiz Adriano had another chapter last Wednesday, in the defeat by Alviverde in the derby against São Paulo. But, as far as Abel Ferreira is concerned, any decision about the player’s future will only be taken after the end of the season.

In a bad phase, the shirt 10 of Verdão was once again booed when he was substituted in the second stage of Choque-Rei. He responded with applause and listened to music with cursing that begged him to leave the club.

The coach, however, asked for a union before deciding on the 2022 plan.

– We are all together at all times, until the end. It’s not time to abandon anyone. Then we make the decisions we have to make. Until the end we will be together – said Abel Ferreira, at a press conference.

At the club since 2019, Luiz Adriano has a contract with Verdão until June 2023. The striker was the top scorer of the Palmeira team last season with 20 goals, but is currently experiencing his worst moment at the club.

In April, he was fined by the board after failing to comply with sanitary protocol – the attacker failed to respect isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 and running over a person on the way out of a mall.

Recently, a video went viral on social media showing Luiz Adriano answering a fan with cursing. At the time, the athlete justified himself by saying that he heard offenses against family members, but the attitude was reprimanded by the club. In the same game, against Red Bull Bragantino, he had already argued with fans near the bench.

After scoring against Sport, the shirt 10 celebrated making a silent gesture towards the fans and even tried to be restrained by teammates. Such manifestation made the board warn the athlete.

With little space after physical problems, the shirt 10 had the opportunity to leave Verdão in the middle of the season. Internacional and Grêmio expressed interest in hiring the striker, who remained.

Palmeiras planned to hire another center forward, but the club found it difficult to negotiate with Borré and Castellanos and reinstated Deyverson.

Colombian Borja was well evaluated by the coaching staff after playing at Junior Barranquilla, but ended up on loan to Grêmio.

