Luiz Adriano is booed, responds with irony and twisted revolt from Palmeiras

Credit: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

SEE THE TIME OF BOOING AGAINST LUIZ ADRIANO

HEAVY WEATHER AT ALLIANZ PARK! Luiz Adriano was replaced being booed a lot, he applauded the crowd and was cursed by fans! pic.twitter.com/SNUVwLMmth — TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) November 18, 2021

DATASHEET

Match: Palmeiras x São Paulo, valid for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão

Date: November 17th, Wednesday

Schedule: 8:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo

Where to watch: Premiere

Escalation of palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Renan, Kuscevic and Jorge; Patrick de Paula, Danilo and Matheus Fernandes; Breno Lopes, Luiz Adriano and Willian. Technician Abel Ferreira.

São Paulo lineup: James Volpi; Igor Vinicius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara, Igor Gomes and Vitor Bueno; Rigoni and Luciano. Technician Rogério Ceni.

Arbitration:

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (RJ)

Assistant referee 1: Eduardo Goncalves da Cruz (MS)

Assistant referee 2: Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

Video Arbitrator (VAR): Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

