Luiz Adriano is booed, responds with irony and twisted revolt from Palmeiras

SEE THE TIME OF BOOING AGAINST LUIZ ADRIANO
HEAVY WEATHER AT ALLIANZ PARK! Luiz Adriano was replaced being booed a lot, he applauded the crowd and was cursed by fans! pic.twitter.com/SNUVwLMmth
— TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) November 18, 2021
DATASHEET
Match: Palmeiras x São Paulo, valid for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão
Date: November 17th, Wednesday
Schedule: 8:30 pm (Brasilia time)
Local: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo
Where to watch: Premiere
Escalation of palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Renan, Kuscevic and Jorge; Patrick de Paula, Danilo and Matheus Fernandes; Breno Lopes, Luiz Adriano and Willian. Technician Abel Ferreira.
São Paulo lineup: James Volpi; Igor Vinicius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara, Igor Gomes and Vitor Bueno; Rigoni and Luciano. Technician Rogério Ceni.
Arbitration:
Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (RJ)
Assistant referee 1: Eduardo Goncalves da Cruz (MS)
Assistant referee 2: Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)
Video Arbitrator (VAR): Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)
