Luiz Fernando back, Marcelo Benevenuto out: Freeland explains Botafogo’s loan situation

With sacramental access to the First Division, the Botafogo starts planning 2022. In addition to renewals and signings, the club also deals with the situation of athletes who are on loan to other clubs. Luiz Fernando, who is assigned to Grêmio until December, is one that should return.

– The initial plan for Luiz Fernando is a return. I talked to Enderson (Moreira, coach) and he wants to get to know the athlete more on a daily basis, it’s a possibility. There are some situations, the salary is a little higher, we will have to discuss this internally within a realistic sheet. As a player, we like it. We will evaluate all these details to make the best decision – explained football director Eduardo Freeland to “Lance”.

Who should not come back is defender Marcelo Benevenuto, who has been standing out in the Serie A of the Brazilian with the Fortaleza shirt. Freeland explained the situation of the defender, who has a contract with Botafogo until the end of 2023.

– He is a player who has some very interesting skills, but we know that his history has fluctuated a lot, there were some situations even with the fans… Fortaleza has already started to signal the possibility of being able to buy him. We are discussing the basis of this possible purchase. There was an article of interest to São Paulo, this has not officially arrived for us yet. There is a possibility of maybe negotiating it – said the leader.

The situation of attacking midfielder Marcinho, who arrived for this season and has been doing well on loan to Vitória, will still be better debated internally.

– Here he couldn’t do his best, at Vitória he’s been one of the determinants to get the club out of a difficult situation. Let’s look at the scenario. Is there a possibility that he will return? It exists, but let’s understand how the market is for it and if it makes sense to bring it back or to lend it back,” Freeland explained.

VIDEO | See Eduardo Freeland’s interview with Lance: