Luiza Ambiel comments on the possible divorce of Dynho and Mirella

The actress and model Luiza Ambiel, who participated in “A Fazenda 12” (Record TV) together with MC Mirella, commented on the separation process that the singer began with Dynho Alves, a participant in “A Fazenda 13”.

In video sent to “Splash Show” Today (17), Ambiel jokes that he made a budget to send a sound car to the house in Itapecerica da Serra, in Greater São Paulo.

I was doing a budget for a stereo car to send to Dynho in ‘A Fazenda’. I’ve already closed everything and the sound car will come in saying: ‘Dynho, Mirella made a deal with you. You will go in with your ass and she with your foot.’

the columnist of splash Chico Barney explains that, before joining the reality show, Dynho left a power of attorney ready in Mirella’s hands, which enabled the opening of the couple’s separation process.

Dynho will be the last to hear of Mirella’s divorce. Before the show, he turned in some paperwork that says it’s just a matter of stamping and it’s all taken care of. He trusted his bat, they say he and Sthe are making out and Mirella doesn’t like it.

Also columnist for splash Aline Ramos recalls the rumors that the couple’s relationship was not going well.

Mirella has already been changed and has already ended the relationship before getting married because Dynho preferred to play ‘Free Fire’ than to have sex with her. He’s pretty sure he’s all right, even after Rico’s scandal over his connection to Sthe. I think that’s what upset Mirella the most. She has a lot of hurt, and also a lot of willingness to cause.

