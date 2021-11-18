Luizão and Ricardinho rebut ex-referee on Santos handing game over to Corinthians: “Absurd” | saints

After Evandro Román, former referee and now federal deputy for Paraná, said that Santos players purposely lost 7-1 to Corinthians in 2005, starting players from that squad from Santos came out in defense of their teammates.

To ge, Luizão and Ricardinho vehemently denied the statements made by Román, referee of the match that afternoon, at Pacaembu. Holders of the derby, they ensured that Santos did not lose to overthrow coach Nelsinho Baptista, as the now politician accused.

– At first, I thought about ignoring it, because it’s so absurd it doesn’t even deserve an answer. But for the players who wore the Santos shirt with me, for the history that these players have, I can’t keep quiet in this situation, totally lying. That wasn’t what he said and there can be no doubts, stay in the air without an answer. The correct people cannot hear this without repudiating what this guy said – said Ricardinho, currently a commentator for Globe.

+ Read more news from Santos

1 of 3 Ricardinho played for Santos and was champion in 2004 — Photo: Agência o Globo Ricardinho played for Santos and was champion in 2004 — Photo: Agência o Globo

Luizão got irritated with what Evandro Román said. The former referee gave the statement during a session of the Chamber’s Education Commission, making an analogy with the situation of the president of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), the body responsible for applying the ENEM (National Teaching Examination Medium) – which had a stampede of servers last week, alleging interference in the formulation of the exam.

– I’ll tell this guy what? He names a player. Who is this player who delivered, f… Nelsinho? Unfortunately, our day was bad. Everything went wrong. If he’s a referee, a politician today, why didn’t he stop the game? It could stop, right, when you see that someone is doing something wrong. Unfortunate. It’s because our team didn’t have a great time. A guy like that, I don’t know… I don’t even feel like talking, right? I didn’t even know he existed anymore – said Luizão.

– He had to say who was the player who was manipulating everything. I just had to say it. I left at break, unfortunately. It was three already. I left because Nelsinho decided to change, but there was no fight between us. The guy has to respect the human being, he has such a beautiful career. In 2005, I made five at Corinthians there (for São Paulo). Unfortunately, that day everything went wrong. Did Brazil sell the 7-1 to Germany? – completed.

O ge he also entered with goalkeeper Saulo, currently at Ferroviária, but he did not want to manifest himself.

2 of 3 Luizão started with Santos in 2005 — Photo: Carlos Velardi / EPTV Luizão was the holder of Santos in 2005 — Photo: Carlos Velardi / EPTV

The former referee did not name who he appoints as the leader of the alleged collusion. In that game, Santos played with the following lineup: Saul; Paulo César, Halisson (Wendell), Rogério and Kléber; Fabinho (Mateus), Heleno, Ricardinho and Giovanni; Geílson and Luizão (Basílio).

The match was held at Pacaembu. Tévez (three times), Nilmar (twice), Marcelo Mattos and Rosinei scored the goals for Corinthians. Geílson scored for Santos.

In 2005, Corinthians thrashed Santos 7-1 in the Brazilian Championship

Nelsinho did not fall after the rout. He only left office two weeks later, after losing to Brasiliense in Brasília.

For Corinthians, the victory was fundamental in the journey that resulted in winning the Brasileirão that year.