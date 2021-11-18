Luizão rebuts the statement of the former referee on 7-1 at Santos: “I thought it was ridiculous”

After former referee Evandro Roman declared that Corinthians’ 7-1 rout over Santos in 2005 was due to a “collusion” of some Peixe players, former striker Luizão countered. In contact with the Sports Gazette, he denied that Santos delivered the game and criticized the current federal deputy.

“I thought it was ridiculous (the statement). But I think he should name this player. After so long, he was trying to protect someone from his plenary and judging us… We lost 7 even, as I won 5 in Corinthians in the same year. Ridiculous. I didn’t even know he existed anymore,” said the former player, who started at the time.

During a session at the Education Committee of the Chamber this Wednesday, Evandro Roman, who was commanding the whistle in the historic Corinthians victory, claimed that some Santos players wanted to lose to overthrow then coach Nelsinho Baptista.



“In a game I had the opportunity to be a referee on, on November 6, 2005, Corinthians played 7-1 against Santos. In that game, led by one of the Santos players, there was a collusion, not with all, to overthrow the coach, who at the time was Nelsinho Baptista,” he declared.

The report of Sports Gazette he tried to contact other former Santos players at the time, but received no response.

