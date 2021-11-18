Magalu shares fall 4.8% and return to the level of the worst moment of the pandemic

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) shares fell 4.83% this Wednesday (11/17), quoted at R$9.27 on the B3, Brazil Stock Exchange, and returned to the level of the worst moment of the pandemic. This is the lowest value since April 3 of last year, when they closed at R$ 8.86.

The company’s shares had already registered a strong drop on Tuesday (11/16), when they ended the day at R$9.74, after a drop of 12.65%.

The e-commerce giant saw its market value plummet after a period of good harvests at the end of last year. In November 2020, Magazine Luiza’s shares were worth R$27.39, the highest level so far.

According to a survey by Economatica, a company that conducts studies on B3, the retailer’s market value in October 2020 was R$159,681,253. Last month, it dropped to BRL 71,376,727 – a retraction of BRL 88 billion, which corresponds to 55.3%.

The negative results come after the company reveals that its profit fell sharply during the third quarter. According to the company, the adjusted profit from July to September was R$ 22.6 million, with about 90% drop compared to R$ 215.9 million a year earlier. The scenario mainly impacted physical stores, which had a reduction of 8% in the period.

The company cited as justification the slowdown in sales due to the reduction in the consumption power of Brazilians, in addition to the rise in inflation and interest rates. According to the company, these factors were responsible for the negative image in the stock market.

The Ibovespa, the main stock index of the Stock Exchange, also registered a strong fall this Wednesday, of 1.39%, falling to 102,948 points – the lowest level since November of last year.

As a result, the Stock Exchange accumulates a retraction of 0.53% in the month and 13.5% in the year.