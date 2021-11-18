Magic and League of Legends unite in Arcane themed cards

Magic and League of Legends are doing an unprecedented crossover to celebrate the success of Arcane, the LoL series on Netflix. This Wednesday (17th), the new Secret Lair Drop collection was unveiled and will bring four exclusive cards with phrases and images from the show on television.

Check each of the four cards below, available in rules and with flavor text in English.

Continue after advertising

Two editions will be sold between November 29th and December 23rd in the United States for US$ 30 (regular letter) and US$ 40 (foil). There are still no confirmations if they will be available in translation and in the local market in Brazil.

More information about this crossover between Magic and League of Legends may appear in the official store in the coming days.

Remember that this is not the first crossover that Riot Games has carried out to celebrate the arrival of Arcane. Close to the series release, Jinx debuted on both Fortnite and PUBG Mobile. In addition, Among Us will feature themed skins from the series.