Maiara and Maraisa cancel concert in Caratinga

Maiara and Maraisa canceled the show in Caratinga (MG), the city where Marília Mendonça suffered the plane crash that took her life on November 5th. The presentation would take place next Sunday (21). The information has been confirmed to splash by the advice of the duo.

According to the team, Maiara and Maraisa still do not have the emotional conditions to perform at the venue. There is still no information about a new presentation date in the city.

Last Monday, the duo took on a show that would be Marília’s in Lorena (SP). Maraisa, as soon as she got on stage, told the audience:

We are here today to help build the story of other women. Marília was pure art. She always took care of us. We had never lost someone so important in our lives. We can say that the bosses will be infinite

Luísa Sonza also participated in Maiara and Maraisa’s show in Lorena, São Paulo. The singer was moved, watched part of the performance on the side of the stage, and was called to share the song “Infiel” with the twins of the countryman.