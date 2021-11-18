Man denounces wife when he catches her abusing 15-year-old student | world and science



Professor Aimee Jones and husband Philip Jones – Reproduction

Professor Aimee Jones and husband Philip Jonesreproduction

Published 11/18/2021 12:08 | Updated 11/18/2021 12:13 PM

A 35-year-old teacher was arrested after being caught having sex with a 15-year-old student in her car in Darlington, England. She was arrested for sexual abuse. Social worker Philip Jones, the teacher’s husband, immediately called the police after seeing the woman, Aimee Jones, inside the vehicle with the teenager, according to the British Daily Mail.

photo gallery

Before being caught, the wife told the man that she had a relationship with an assistant teacher. She even invented a name for her supposed lover, Sarah Martin. The woman also asked her schoolmates to pretend there was an employee with the same fictitious name if Philip called to check information on the case.

Aimee and her husband have agreed to keep their marriage for the sake of their 4-year-old son. In addition, she turned out to be bisexual to her husband. However, he later found out that the adjunct teacher was invented and, in fact, the woman had illegal relationships with a teenage student.

According to the Daily Mail, after admitting that he had sex with the minor, the teacher was sentenced to eight months in prison this week. She was convicted of sexual abuse. The Teesside Crown court found that Aimee first approached the girl in early 2020, when she was 15 years old. The case lasted 15 months.

The woman also confirmed four allegations of sexual involvement with another minor in eight meetings.