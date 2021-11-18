Man sees his wife having sex with a teenage student in a car and calls the police

An 35-year-old teacher was arrested after being caught having sex with a 15-year-old teenage student, in your car, in Darlington (England).

Aimee Jones, who teaches Science and Mathematics, was seen by her own husband, the social worker Philip, who immediately called the police. The teacher’s name had been kept confidential until this week, according to a report in “Sun”.

Before the act, the teacher even invented that she had an affair with an assistant teacher., creating a name for it. Aimee even asked the school to pretend there was an employee by that name if Philip called to check on a blatant attempt to hide the abuse.

Aimee and her husband agreed to be together for the sake of their 4-year-old son, but he found out later that the helper was actually a teenager.

Aimee and Phillip Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Aimee and Phillip Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

The British woman has been imprisoned for eight months after admitting that she had sexual activity with a minor. Aimee went convicted of sexual abuse, but has not yet had its sentence handed down.

In court, it was revealed that Aimee had approached the teenager for the first time last year, when she was just 15 years old. They then kissed and touched sexually while hiding under a blanket in the teacher’s car. The case lasted 15 months.