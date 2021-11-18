Man takes his own life after killing family in Italy | World

reproduction Residence in Sassuolo isolated by local police

In a case that shocked Italy on Wednesday (17), a man murdered his own wife, mother-in-law and their two children, one aged 2 and the other 5 years old, and then committed suicide in the city of Sassuolo, in province of Modena.

The crime took place at around 15:00 and 16:00 (local time), on via Manin, in a residential neighborhood not far from the historic center of the city, and caused a commotion throughout the Italian territory.

Several police and Forensic agents were called and are at the scene. Investigations by scientific authorities are also ongoing. The bodies were located during a rescue team intervention.

So far, agents are working with the hypothesis that the man, a 38-year-old Tunisian, would have killed his Italian partner, two children and mother-in-law with a kitchen knife before taking his own life. The entire region was isolated.

According to the Italian press, the criminal worked in a supermarket, while his wife took care of the children and cleaned some houses in the city. There is still no information on the motivation for the crime.

However, witnesses reported that the relationship had come to an end and he was threatening his ex-wife. In addition, there are reports that there is an audio, recorded by the victim, in which the alleged perpetrator of the massacre was threatening her with death.

Authorities say a daughter the woman had from another relationship was at school and survived the massacre. In fact, the police went to the residence precisely because no one came to pick up the girl from school.