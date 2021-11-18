Man who died in an explosion in Liverpool planned an attack for seven months

Suspected of committing a crime, he was 32 years old, was previously detained for carrying a knife in the city and had a visa to live in the country denied in 2017

EFE/EPA/STRINGER One person died and another was injured in an explosion inside a taxi



The 32-year-old man who died after a bomb exploded inside a taxi in the city of Liverpool, in United Kingdom, last Sunday, 14, planned the attack for about seven months. The information was given this Wednesday, 17, by the police in England. According to investigations, Emad Al Swealmeen, who was originally from Iraq, rented a property in the British city in April and bought several equipment to make the bomb over the months. He was denied asylum in the country in 2017 and reportedly spent a period in a psychiatric clinic in the city after being detained with a knife in the center of the city. The person responsible for the crime also spent eight months living in the home of a volunteer couple while awaiting the outcome of his appeal to continue living in the country.

“A complex puzzle is being put together when we analyze the purchases made to assemble the equipment. We know that Al Swealmeen rented a property in April of this year and we believe the relevant purchases [para a bomba] have been done since then,” Russ Jackson, head of counterterrorism for North East England, told a news conference. In addition to last Sunday’s attack, the assassination of David Amess, a member of the British parliament, in Essex in mid-October has seen the country’s terror alert go from “substantial” to “severe”, the second highest on the British scale, the which means that other terrorist acts are “highly likely”. So far, four people have been arrested for involvement in the crime.