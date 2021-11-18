Mancini’s surprise, Jhonata Robert gains support from the group and becomes a “reinforcement” for Grêmio | Guild

Coach Vagner Mancini made several changes for Grêmio to beat Bragantino this Tuesday night, at the Arena. One, however, stood out. The lineup of Jhonata Robert, who hadn’t started a match for two months, was a last-minute surprise.

Without even being tested, as well as the formation used as a whole, the choice of Mancini also had the help of the most experienced of the cast, who spoke with Jhonata, and aimed to make Grêmio less predictable.

Robert entered Alisson’s parking space on the right side. The idea was to give the team a more aggressive face, so much so that the other possibility was a squad with three defensive midfielders on the field.

– If I told you that Jhonata Robert found out that he was going to play two hours before the game, I don’t think you or anyone else would believe it. I wanted to try to find a way for Grêmio not to be a predictable team. When my team and I sat down to analyze, I decided on Jhonata precisely because he has all the qualities a striker has to have. Drag, have one on one, hit the ball well. All this temp, I watched him. The choice was in what we could present again – explained Mancini.

The decision was made by the coach in concentration. A few hours before the game, Vagner Mancini called the chosen one and also a group of athletes. He informed the idea and heard everyone about the possibility of making room for the 25 shirt.

Mancini declined to reveal who the players were. But the celebration of Robert’s goal offers some clues. Rafinha, Diego Souza and Geromel they had a more effusive and reserved vibe with the young man, who later received hugs from former teammates at the base, such as Ferreira and Ruan.

– I called some athletes in my hotel room to talk together with Jhonata, because they are athletes with a very high ancestry over him. These athletes from there until moments before the game, I saw them almost full-time beside Jhonata, saying something. The group was well received, it’s important for the athlete. Of course my team spoke to him. But it is important that the group embraces – pointed out the coach.

Jhonata Robert celebrates his goal in Grêmio's victory

Open from the right, Robert was Alisson’s double, barred by the coach. The intention was to make the team more offensive and start with his and Colombia’s Campaz. The result was positive, with a goal scored by surprise at the end of the first half, with a shot from outside the area.

The 22-year-old enjoys great prestige among Tricolor’s youth category leaders, who see him as having the quality to be a protagonist. In the professional team, however, there are 14 games in 2021, after loan to Famalicão, from Portugal – he also played for Cruzeiro last year.