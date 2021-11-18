Mara Maravilha calls for vegans to criticize Xuxa Meneghel again

Xuxa Meneghel and wonder wonder has been fighting on the web in recent days after the second change the song “Ilariê” from the first, and criticism has not stopped marring since.

This time, Mara decided to call people who identify with veganism to criticize Xuxa, emphasizing the use of leather clothes by her professional colleague and saying that she supports the cause “when it suits”.

With all due respect and admiration to legitimate vegans, I suggest: call the veganist (which does not always suit the cause 100%) to repudiate opportunism and total fakery, but ‘The devil wears Prada’ real leather, right my love?”

“For a good connoisseur, half a word is enough and masks fall and glass castles also break…. I love the animals and you?” declared Mara Maravilha about Xuxa Meneghel.

See+: Mara Maravilha asks for forgiveness after parody: ‘I was unhappy and I’m sorry’

CALLING OPPORTUNIST

Mara Maravilha spoke again about the subject of the parody of the song ‘Ilariê’, during the Programa do Ratinho, which had very bad repercussions. After criticism from Xuxa Meneghel, owner of the song, and even asking for forgiveness for the mistake, Mara Maravilha attacked the Rainha dos Baixinhos on account of the criticisms.

Mara Maravilha quoted some excerpts from Xuxa’s criticisms to defend herself.

“’… sorry for her… not all former presenters are like that… what she wants is space, don’t give her…’. Pity not loved and yes sorority! ‘Not all former presenters are like that’; unloved, we are human in the first place and we made mistakes, have you already made mistakes?”, he began.

Mara, then, returned to ask for forgiveness and revealed that she does not want this “hypocrisy of opportunism” on top of her mistakes.

See+: Xuxa Meneghel detonates Mara Maravilha after parody in ‘Ilariê’: ‘I’m sorry’

‘What she wants is space, don’t give her’; not loved, what I want is not the hypocrisy of opportunism and FORGIVENESS of those who have unintentionally hurt… because I love it”, he said.

Mara still finished marking Xuxa’s Instagram: “You queen and I marvel and our history, at the moment PB (black and white)”.

However, Mara Maravilha disabled the comments to avoid criticism and attacks regarding the post.

MAIN NEWS:

Marília Mendonça: What will happen to the singer’s heritage?

Vote for the poll: Who should be the farmer of the week and get rid of the Roça?

Farm 13: See how the farm of the week was formed

Murilo Huff and Marília Mendonça’s team make tattoos to honor the singer

After announcing divorce, MC Mirella enjoys party in SP